Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Manitou Group    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/21 02:38:55 am
22.65 EUR   +0.22%
02:28aMANITOU : Shareholders' Meeting and an improving 2020 outlook
PU
12/16MANITOU : To Close Texas Plant, Move Production To South Dakota
MT
12/11SAFETY : everyone's business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitou : Shareholders' Meeting and an improving 2020 outlook

12/21/2020 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shareholders' Meeting and an improving 2020 outlook

Shareholders' Meeting
The Manitou Group is holding today a Shareholders' Meeting during which it will be proposed to pay a €0.50 per share dividend to be paid out of reserves and to appoint Mrs Alexandra Matzneff as an independent director of the group.

Outlook for 2020
On the basis of the latest information available to the company, the commercial and financial performance anticipated by the company for the year 2020 looks more dynamic than initially expected. This will lead the group to slightly exceed its previously estimated 2020 revenue expectation of €1.550 million, and to deliver a current operating income of around 5.5% of sales revenues.

In a period of high volatility, the group has managed to adapt with agility to the difficulties of 2020, nevertheless strong uncertainties remain about the evolution of the economic environment in the short term.

Michel Denis, President & CEO

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MANITOU GROUP
02:28aMANITOU : Shareholders' Meeting and an improving 2020 outlook
PU
12/16MANITOU : To Close Texas Plant, Move Production To South Dakota
MT
12/11SAFETY : everyone's business
PU
12/01Pershimex Resources Says Phase One of Restoration at Courville Property Compl..
MT
11/30MANITOU : Availability of the information for the Ordinary General Meeting of De..
PU
11/13MANITOU : BF calls an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on December 21, 2020, in or..
PU
11/10MANITOU : BF calls an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on December 21, 2020, in or..
PU
10/31MANITOU GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
10/28MANITOU : Q3 2020 Sales Revenues
PU
10/28MANITOU GROUP : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 531 M 1 867 M 1 867 M
Net income 2020 32,6 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net Debt 2020 141 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 865 M 1 058 M 1 055 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 397
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart MANITOU GROUP
Duration : Period :
Manitou Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOU GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,80 €
Last Close Price 22,60 €
Spread / Highest target 0,88%
Spread / Average Target -21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gordon Himsworth Director
Sébastien Braud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOU GROUP5.36%1 058
PACCAR, INC.8.74%29 797
KUBOTA CORPORATION28.13%25 589
KOMATSU LTD.5.20%25 427
EPIROC AB32.97%21 686
KNORR-BREMSE AG18.70%21 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ