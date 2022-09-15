Manitou : Signature of a partnership agreement with EcoVadis

Manitou Group has announced the signature of a partnership agreement with EcoVadis, a specialist in solutions for the assessment of CSR performances and responsible purchasing.



As part of its responsible purchasing approach initiated in 2013, Manitou Group is partnering EcoVadis to accelerate the deployment of its new sustainable purchasing policy. As a result of the expertise and tools offered by EcoVadis, the group will put in place a reinforced assessment and monitoring of the CSR performance of its supplier base.

With this high value-added partnership for our supply chain, we will optimize the CSR governance of our suppliers, while supporting them in improving their CSR performance. It will also enable us to strengthen risk management in purchasing

Maurizio Achilli, VP Sourcing Manitou Group

Presse release