    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:20 2022-09-15 am EDT
17.02 EUR   +0.95%
04:10aMANITOU : Signature of a partnership agreement with EcoVadis
PU
08/31MANITOU : Acquisition of the intellectual property and takeover of part of the company's employees ATN Platforms
PU
08/31France's Manitou Buys Intellectual Property of Aerial Work Platforms Group ATN Platforms
MT
Manitou : Signature of a partnership agreement with EcoVadis

09/15/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Signature of a partnership agreement with EcoVadis

Manitou Group has announced the signature of a partnership agreement with EcoVadis, a specialist in solutions for the assessment of CSR performances and responsible purchasing.


As part of its responsible purchasing approach initiated in 2013, Manitou Group is partnering EcoVadis to accelerate the deployment of its new sustainable purchasing policy. As a result of the expertise and tools offered by EcoVadis, the group will put in place a reinforced assessment and monitoring of the CSR performance of its supplier base.

With this high value-added partnership for our supply chain, we will optimize the CSR governance of our suppliers, while supporting them in improving their CSR performance. It will also enable us to strengthen risk management in purchasing

Maurizio Achilli, VP Sourcing Manitou Group

Presse release

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 213 M 2 213 M 2 213 M
Net income 2022 71,6 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net Debt 2022 197 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 645 M 645 M 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 322
Free-Float 25,1%
