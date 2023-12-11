Manitou BF has decided, by mutual agreement with JC Bamford Excavators Limited, to put an end to all their infringement litigation initiated in May 2017 and concerning three European patents.
These disputes had led to legal proceedings in France, the UK and Italy. Their termination has no impact on the present and future business of either party, nor on the characteristics of the products marketed by each of them.
