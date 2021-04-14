Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Manitou Group    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manitou : Employees in charge of their own career paths

04/14/2021 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employees in charge of their own career paths

In order to achieve its goal and adapt to changes in business and practices, the company has reworked and expanded its skills development plan. The idea: to be able to meet employees' needs with agility and help employees take charge of their career paths. A major HR modernization project was therefore launched.

Since 2016, Manitou Group has been designing and implementing new manager pathways in partnership with Audencia, a major business school and training organization in Nantes. These pathways mean that all new managers receive support when they first assume their duties and are given the opportunity to acquire management fundamentals. Experienced managers are also offered training modules to enhance their skills.
In 2018, the training team launched an e-learning platform called 'Digital Campus'. This platform offers an extensive catalog of content in addition to the face-to-face training offerings for all of its connected employees. This platform serves several purposes:

  • Autonomous development of employees' skills
  • Training in the skills necessary for tomorrow's professions
  • Facilitating the dissemination of online training
  • Accelerating the company's digital transformation by educating its employees

Digital Campus is easily accessible and is designed to respond to and manage the new practices of the young talent, who search for information online and are accustomed to self-study.

At the same time, the group is reviewing its management of the skills development plan and spreading out training needs throughout the year instead of centralizing them only in the fall so as to achieve more agility and better respond to the urgent and varied needs of the business and the preferences employees express during interviews.

This new system, which was tested in 2019, has provided some convincing returns. Next step: give employees access to an exhaustive catalog of available training and encourage them to take charge of their career paths!

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 06:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANITOU GROUP
02:49aMANITOU  : Employees in charge of their own career paths
PU
04/12ALAMOS GOLD  : Acquires 15.9 Million Shares of Manitou Gold
MT
04/09ALAMOS GOLD BRIEF : Details Additional Investment in Manitou Gold Inc.
MT
04/09Manitou Gold Closes C$5.03 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
MT
04/09BUILD THE FUTURE : a Manitou event
PU
04/06MANITOU GOLD  : Proposes Private Placement
MT
04/06MANITOU  : Share capital and computation of voting right as at 31.03.21 - cancel..
PU
04/05PRESS RELEASE : WISeKey and SUNx Strong Universal Network, a Global Initiative f..
DJ
03/09UPDATE : Manitou Gold Provides Update on Intersections; MTU's "Key Strategic Sha..
MT
03/05MANITOU  : 2020 financial extract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 579 M 1 890 M 1 890 M
Net income 2020 54,2 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net Debt 2020 144 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 1 054 M 1 258 M 1 262 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart MANITOU GROUP
Duration : Period :
Manitou Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOU GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,08 €
Last Close Price 27,55 €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel Paul Denis President & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Rochet Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacqueline Himsworth Chairman
Pierre-Henri Ricaud Independent Director
Dominique Thierry Bamas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOU GROUP15.27%1 258
PACCAR INC9.78%33 078
KOMATSU LTD.19.61%29 058
EPIROC AB (PUBL)36.79%27 870
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.95%27 711
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION16.12%26 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ