Mankind Pharma Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products. The Company offers exceptional healthcare solutions for a wide range of healthcare needs with a diverse portfolio that includes anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/ central nervous system (CNS), vitamins, minerals and nutrients and respiratory therapies. Its portfolio of brands includes Nurokind, Telmikind, Manforce (Rx), Gudcef, Moxikind, Amlokind, Glimestar, Asthakind, Codistar, Candiforce, Mahacef, Dydroboon, Cefakind, Zenflox, Monticope, Dynaglipt, and others. The Company's subsidiaries include Lifestar Pharma Private Limited, Magnet Labs Private Limited, Broadway Hospitality Services Private Limited, Jaspack Industries Private Limited, and others.