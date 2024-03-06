Mannai Corporation QPSC is a Qatar-based company engaged in the diversified sectors. Its main operating segments are: Information technology (IT) includes application implementation, bespoke application development, systems integration and mobility services, among others; Automotive segment offers a range of vehicles for sale and rent, including four-wheel drives and buses; Energy and industrial markets segment supplies products, spare parts and services to the oil and gas, construction, infrastructure and utilities sectors; Geotechnical services comprise investigation, borehole drilling and a range of laboratory testing services; Logistics segment offers freight forwarding, warehousing and customs clearance; Engineering segment includes precision inspection, measuring and test equipment, and Jewelry trading includes jewelry retail network, which offers such brands as Graff, Fope, Roberto Coin and Marco Bicego, among others.