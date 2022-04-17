Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Qatar
  Qatar Exchange
  Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    MCCS   QA000A0NBGK5

MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.

(MCCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  04-13
9.347 QAR   +0.04%
02:54aMANNAI Q P S C : BARWA REAL ESTATE QPSC Implements Oracle Fusion Cloud for a Modernized Digital IT Landscape
PU
04/04MANNAI Q P S C : Invitation to the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Assemblies of Mannai Corporation QPSC Meeting on 26 April 2022
PU
03/17Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Mannai Q P S C : BARWA REAL ESTATE QPSC Implements Oracle Fusion Cloud for a Modernized Digital IT Landscape

04/17/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Barwa Real Estate Group QPSC announces the execution of Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud enabling them to automate their back-office operations as well as build strong administrative processes including human resources management, financial management and supply chain management.

Amidst the global catastrophe that has had a rapid, unprecedented impact on businesses, Barwa Real Estate displayed a progressive example by continuing to embrace its technology-driven strategy to transform its operations. The real estate giant adopted a structured and phased approach to digital transformation, turning theory into reality and further collaborating with the best in the market to build a robust ecosystem that supports this transformation.

Barwa Real Estate joined hands with Mannai Trading Company WLL to implement the Oracle Cloud applications, appraising the long-standing collaboration between Mannai and Oracle, which records a staggering number of customer success stories that drive organizations to join the ever-growing Mannai-Oracle community.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Yousef Al Bin Ali, Head of Operations at Barwa Real Estate Group, said, "Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud will support the current and future plans of the Group and greatly contribute to accelerating business initiatives, in addition to providing Barwa Real Estate projects with an integrated IT infrastructure".

He also added that the implementation of such applications will contribute to improving work efficiency and support the Group's objectives by adopting the latest digital solutions to strengthen services for all client segments at the Group.

Al Bin Ali praised Mannai as one of the largest companies in Qatar that implements digital transformation solutions in the country.

"We are delighted to bring our integration expertise and operational services in support of Barwa's mission of adapting to the state-of-the-art Oracle Cloud technology, said Mr. Khalid Mannai, Vice Chairman - Executive Committee, Mannai Corporation. Collaborating along with Oracle, we have had the privilege of simplifying and accelerating our customer's journey of moving their business ecosystem to Oracle Fusion Cloud. We celebrate this success story with immense pride as we continue to pioneer the digital transformation journey in the State of Qatar", said Mr. Mannai.

Disclaimer

Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 06:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 407 M 3 957 M 3 957 M
Net income 2021 276 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net Debt 2021 7 103 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,85x
Yield 2021 6,32%
Capitalization 4 264 M 1 171 M 1 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Deeter Chief Executive Officer
Ewan Cameron Chief Financial Officer
Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Juan Leon Group GM-Information & Communication Technology
Santhosh Krishnamoorthy Head-International Operations, M&A
