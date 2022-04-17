Mannai Q P S C : BARWA REAL ESTATE QPSC Implements Oracle Fusion Cloud for a Modernized Digital IT Landscape

Barwa Real Estate Group QPSC announces the execution of Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud enabling them to automate their back-office operations as well as build strong administrative processes including human resources management, financial management and supply chain management.

Amidst the global catastrophe that has had a rapid, unprecedented impact on businesses, Barwa Real Estate displayed a progressive example by continuing to embrace its technology-driven strategy to transform its operations. The real estate giant adopted a structured and phased approach to digital transformation, turning theory into reality and further collaborating with the best in the market to build a robust ecosystem that supports this transformation.

Barwa Real Estate joined hands with Mannai Trading Company WLL to implement the Oracle Cloud applications, appraising the long-standing collaboration between Mannai and Oracle, which records a staggering number of customer success stories that drive organizations to join the ever-growing Mannai-Oracle community.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Yousef Al Bin Ali, Head of Operations at Barwa Real Estate Group, said, "Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud will support the current and future plans of the Group and greatly contribute to accelerating business initiatives, in addition to providing Barwa Real Estate projects with an integrated IT infrastructure".

He also added that the implementation of such applications will contribute to improving work efficiency and support the Group's objectives by adopting the latest digital solutions to strengthen services for all client segments at the Group.

Al Bin Ali praised Mannai as one of the largest companies in Qatar that implements digital transformation solutions in the country.

"We are delighted to bring our integration expertise and operational services in support of Barwa's mission of adapting to the state-of-the-art Oracle Cloud technology, said Mr. Khalid Mannai, Vice Chairman - Executive Committee, Mannai Corporation. Collaborating along with Oracle, we have had the privilege of simplifying and accelerating our customer's journey of moving their business ecosystem to Oracle Fusion Cloud. We celebrate this success story with immense pride as we continue to pioneer the digital transformation journey in the State of Qatar", said Mr. Mannai.