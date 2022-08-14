Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCCS   QA000A0NBGK5

MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.

(MCCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-08-13
9.247 QAR    0.00%
MANNAI Q P S C : Corporation reports gross profit of qr 489 million on consolidated revenue of qr 2.6 billion
PU
07/25PRESS RELEASE : Completion of the disposal of Inetum S.A. by Mannai Corporation QPSC
PU
07/20Bain Capital Private Equity, LP, NB Renaissance Partners and management team of Inetum completed the acquisition of 99% stake in Inetum S.A. from Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C.
CI
Mannai Q P S C : CORPORATION REPORTS GROSS PROFIT OF QR 489 MILLION ON CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF QR 2.6 BILLION

08/14/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Mannai Corporation QPSC (Qatar Exchange: MCCS), today announced its first half year results for the period ended 30th June 2022.

Subsequent to the period ended 30th June 2022, the Group completed the disposal of its investment in Inetum S.A. (formerly known as GFI Informatique) after the satisfactory completion of mandatory legal and regulatory approvals. Consequently, the Group deconsolidated its investment in Inetum S.A. and received the cash proceeds from the disposal amounting to EUR 1.052 billion on 21st July 2022.

The Board of Directors of Mannai Corporation QPSC decided to call an Ordinary General Assembly on September 7th 2022 at 6.30 pm Doha time to propose an interim dividend from part of the remaining net cash proceeds following the sale of Inetum S.A., after settling the related bank finance.

The reported first half year results for the period ended 30th June 2022 are excluding Inetum S.A. as it is classified as discontinued operations in the Income Statement and assets held for sale in the Balance Sheet. Accordingly, on a like to like basis, Group Revenue increased by 11% to QR 2.6 Billion, compared to QR 2.4 Billion in the same period last year.

Group Gross Profit for the first half year increased by 12% to QR 489 Million and Group EBITDA stands at QR 293 Million.

Group Net Profit for the first half of the year is at QR 90 Million, after accounting for a conservative provision of QR 63m related to the disposal of Inetum S.A., as compared to QR 117m in the same period last year. On a normalised basis, excluding this specific provision, the Net Profit is at QR 153 Million, representing a 31% increase over the same period last year.

The underlying Net Profit generated by the Qatar businesses in the first half year grew by 40 percent as a result of very positive trading in the first six months.

Disclaimer

Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 407 M 3 957 M 3 957 M
Net income 2021 276 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net Debt 2021 7 103 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,85x
Yield 2021 6,32%
Capitalization 4 218 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,8%
Income Statement Evolution
