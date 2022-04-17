Mannai Q P S C : Corporate Governance Report 2021

Mannai Corporation QPSC

Corporate Governance Report 2021

1st January - 31st December, 2021

1st January ʹ 31st December, 2021

With reference to:

x The Governance Code for Companies & Legal Entities Listed on the Main Market (hereinafter ƌĞĨĞƌƌĞĚ ƚŽ ĂƐ ƚŚĞ ͞Code͟Ϳ, issued on 10 November, 2016 by Qatar Financial Markets Authority (hereinafter referred to as the ͞Authority͟Ϳ ƉƵƌƐƵĂŶƚ ƵƚŚŽƌŝƚǇ͛Ɛ ŽĂƌĚ ĞĐŝƐŝŽŶ EŽ͘ 5 of 2016 ; and

x Provisions of Article (2) of the Code which provides for the application of the principles and provisions of the Code to all companies and legal entities listed on the main market unless there is a special provision on this regard stipulated in any of the ƵƚŚŽƌŝƚǇ͛Ɛ >ĞŐŝƐůĂƚŝŽŶƐ; and

x Provisions of Article (4) of the Code, which requires preparation of a Corporate Governance report to be signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, that includes ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ disclosure on its compliance with implementation of the provisions of the Code and all the information regarding the implementation of its principles and provisions referred to in the said Article, which report shall be held as an inseparable part of the Annual Report of the company. THEREFORE

x The Board of Directors of Mannai Corporation QPSC (hereinafter referred to as the ͞Board of Directors͟Ϳ ŚĂƐ ƉƌĞƉĂƌĞĚ ƚŚŝƐ ŽƌƉŽƌĂƚĞ 'ŽǀĞƌŶĂŶĐĞ ZĞƉŽƌƚ ŽĨ DĂŶŶĂŝ ŽƌƉŽƌĂƚŝŽŶ QPSC (hereinafter referred to as the ͞Company͟Ϳ ĨŽƌ ƚŚĞ period from 1st January to 31st December, 2021, guided by the principles and provisions of the Code, the related laws and regulations, circulars issued by the Authority͕ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌƚŝĐůĞƐ ŽĨ ƐƐŽĐŝĂƚŝŽŶ͕ ƐŽƵŶĚ ŽƌƉŽƌĂƚĞ 'ŽǀĞƌŶĂŶĐĞ ƉƌĂĐƚŝĐĞƐ͕ ƚŚĞ DĂŶĂŐĞŵĞŶƚ͛Ɛ ƐŽƵŶĚ ĂƉƉůŝĐĂƚŝŽŶƐ͕ ĂŶĚ ŽƌƉŽƌĂƚĞ 'ŽǀĞƌŶĂŶĐĞ standards. Through this Corporate Governance Report, the Company will keep the shareholders, other stakeholders and the public at large abreast of all its policies and practices in order to enable them to assess abidance of the Company by the Code and Corporate Governance principles in general.

1. PREAMBLE:

The Board of Directors has complete and absolute belief that the sound application of Corporate Governance rules and procedures leads to achievement of high and continuous growth, quality and excellence in performance, and also results in increased trust in the Company and aims to protect the interests of minorities and small shareholders, in addition to generating profits and providing job opportunities, reducing risk, and increasing performance competency and accountability.

Hence, the Board of Directors, following listing of the Company in Qatar Stock Exchange in 2007, appreciated the importance of the principles of Corporate Governance and recognized the importance of their application - even before issuance of the first Corporate Governance Code in the State of Qatar- as it was mentioned in the Report of the Board of Directors for the year 2007, under the title- Summary of 2007, and the way ahead: ͙͞ ĞǆƉĂŶƐŝŽŶ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽĂƌĚ ŽĨ Directors and strengthening Corporate Governance in the Company.͟

The Board of Directors called for initiating the structuring of its corporate governance procedures in line with the principles of the Code. Believing in the importance of corporate governance, the Board of Directors formed an ad hoc committee assigned with overseeing matters related to Corporate Governance. On December 3, 2009, the Board of Directors assigned the Corporate Governance Committee with enabling the Board of Directors, throughgood Corporate Governance, to add value to the Company and its reputation among its shareholders, related parties and stakeholders, and to always keep Directors abreast with the latest Corporate Governance developments and best practices to ĞŶƐƵƌĞ ƚŚĞ ŝƌĞĐƚŽƌƐ͛ understanding of their roles in Corporate Governance process and to ensure that the Board of Directors complies with relevant laws, regulations and codes of practice. The Committee consults legal advisors of the Company from time to time regarding provisions of the Code.

/Ŷ ŽƌĚĞƌ ƚŽ ĞŶƐƵƌĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ĨƵůů commitment in performing its responsibility by ensuring its implementation to the letter and spirit of the Code, the Board of Directors called for an Extraordinary General Assembly meeting of the Company held on 27th March, 2019 to amend the Articles of Association, a process which the Company started in the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting held on 3rd December, 2017 to fall in line with the Code, whereby the Assembly approved all proposals of the Board of Directors in this respect. On 19th April, 2020, the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Company was held to finalize the process of the amendment of the Articles of Association.

2. KDW Ez͛^ W,/>K^KW,z KE KZWKZ d 'Ks ZE E Corporate Governance means the following to the Board of Directors:

1) Method by which the Company practices its power to manage all its assets, and human and physical resources,

2) DĂŶĂŐĞŵĞŶƚ͛Ɛ ĂƉƉƌĞĐŝĂƚŝŽŶ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ƐŚĂƌĞŚŽůĚĞƌƐ͛ ƌŝŐŚƚƐ ŝŶ ƚŚĞŝƌ ĐĂƉĂĐŝƚǇ ĂƐ ƚŚĞ ŽǁŶĞƌƐ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ Company,

3) Compliance with the rules, procedures, values, and moral and professional behaviour in practice of management and business, and taking sound decisions regarding the affairs of the Company,

4)Distribution of the rights and responsibilities between the different stakeholders and related parties in the Company.

In light of the above, the Board of Directors believes in the sound application of Corporate Governance and continuous development of Corporate Governance practices to suit the changing requirements and commitment to continuously review the Corporate Governance practices. The Board of Directors strongly believes in following the fundamental values of Corporate Governance in managing the Company, which are discipline, transparency, disclosure, independency, accountability, responsibility, fairness, social responsibility and accuracy in financial statements. The Board of Directors also tries to concentrate on the pillars of Corporate Governance, which are moral behaviour, strengthening roles of stakeholders, related parties and risk management.

Moreover, the Board of Directors fully realizes that implementation of Corporate Governance in the Company in a correct way does not mean mere respect of a set of rules and provisions, but it is also a culture and method in controlling the relationship between the shareholders, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Management, employees, and everyone dealing with the Company, so that the shareholders ensure that the Management makes right use of their property to optimize

ƉƌŽĨŝƚĂďŝůŝƚǇ ĂŶĚ ĂĐŚŝĞǀĞ ĞĨĨĞĐƚŝǀĞ ĐŽŶƚƌŽů͘ ůů ƚŚŝƐ ŝƐ ƌĞĨůĞĐƚĞĚ ŝŶ ǁŚĂƚ ŝƐ ĐĂůůĞĚ ͞dŚĞ DĂŶŶĂŝ tĂǇ͘͟

Towards promotion of the highest Corporate Governance standards and consolidation of principles of the Code, the Board of Directors passed a number of resolutions represented in various regulations, charters, procedures, controls, policies, mechanisms and rules which are as follows:

1. Company Corporate Governance Code.

2. Board Charter.

3. ^ƚĂŬĞŚŽůĚĞƌƐ͛ ƌŝŐŚƚƐ WŽůŝĐǇ.

4. Procedures Manual for Implementing Strategy and Objectives.

5. Disclosure System

6. Policies & WƌŽĐĞĚƵƌĞƐ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ŽŵƉůŝĂŶĐĞ ǁŝƚŚ ƚŚĞ >ĂǁƐ ĂŶĚ Regulations & the ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ KďůŝŐĂƚŝŽŶ ƚŽ ŝƐĐůŽƐĞ /ŶĨŽƌŵĂƚŝŽŶ.

7. Procedures for Availing Financial Services, Financial Analysis, Credit Rating etc.

8. Procedures for Nominating & Engaging External Auditors.

9. Procedures for Orienting New Board Members.

10. Self-control and Risk Management Programs.

11. Foundations and Standards for Evaluating the Performance of the Board and Senior Executive Management.

12. ZƵůĞƐ Θ WƌŽĐĞĚƵƌĞƐ ZĞŐƵůĂƚŝŶŐ /ŶƐŝĚĞƌƐ͛ dƌĂĚŝŶŐ ŽĨ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ ^ĞĐƵƌŝƚŝĞƐ͘

13. Policies and Procedures for Related Party Transactions

14. Whistle-blowing Policy

15. Dividend Policy.

16. Succession Planning Policy.

17. Internal Control System Framework.

18. Compliance Management Framework.

19. Risk Management Policy.

20. Risk Management Procedures.

21. Company Policy for Dealing with Rumors

In this respect, the Board of Directors confirms that the Company, going forward, will not spare any efforts towards implementing the letter and spirit of the Code provisions, guided by corporate governance culture and international standards.

3. BOARD CHARTER

As required in the provisions of Article (8Ϳ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽĚĞ͕ ƚŚĞ ŽĂƌĚ ŽĨ ŝƌĞĐƚŽƌƐ ŚĂƐ ĂĚŽƉƚĞĚ Ă ͞ ŽĂƌĚ

ŚĂƌƚĞƌ͟ which sets out, among other things, the functions of the Board of Directors and the rights, duties and responsibilities of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors in accordance with provisions of the Law and the Code. The Charter has been published on the website of the Company for ready reference of the public.

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board Charter and the Articles of Association of the Company have provided for functions and responsibilities of the Board of Directors as it is responsible for managing the company, setting its goals and strategies, and monitoring their implementation by the Senior Executive Management in accordance with the aforesaid functions, responsibilities, powers and duties of the Board of Directors, and each of the Chairman and Board members in the provisions of the Code, Board Charter and Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board of Directors is assisted by a number of committees formed by resolutions passed by the Board of Directors in accordance with provisions of the Code, which resolutions have outlined terms of reference, duties, and work procedures of such committees. These committees comprise the Corporate Governance Committee, Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

a) MISSION AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

In compliance with the provisions of Article (9) of the Code, the provisions of Articles (30) and (31)

ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌƚŝĐůĞƐ ŽĨ ƐƐŽĐŝĂƚŝŽŶ ƉƌŽǀŝĚĞ ƚŚĂƚ ƚŚĞ ŽĂƌĚ ŽĨ ŝƌĞĐƚŽƌƐ ŝƐ ĂƐƐŝŐŶĞĚ ǁŝƚŚ ƚŚĞ

responsibility of managing and supervising the Company. It has the broadest scope of authorities for the same and shall be entitled to assume all activities required for such management in

ĂĐĐŽƌĚĂŶĐĞ ǁŝƚŚ ƚŚĞ ůĂǁ͕ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌƚŝĐůĞƐ ŽĨ ƐƐŽĐŝĂƚŝŽŶ͕ ĂŶĚ ƌĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶƐ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ 'ĞŶĞƌĂů

Assembly, in addition to appointing the senior executive management. Moreover, the Board of Directors may sometimes delegate some of its functions to undertake specific operations and constitute ad hoc committees, and in this event, the Board of Directors remains liable for the functions it has delegated.

b) DUTIES OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Chairman of the Board of Directors is the head of the Company and shall represent it before third parties, and his signature shall be held as signature of the Board of Directors in the

ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌĞůĂƚŝŽŶƐ ǁŝƚŚ ƚŚŝƌĚ ƉĂƌƚŝĞƐ͕ ĂŶĚ ŚĞ ƐŚĂůů ĞǆĞĐƵƚĞ ƌĞƐŽůƵtions of the Board of Directors as provided for in Article (28) ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌƚŝĐůĞƐ ŽĨ ƐƐŽĐŝĂƚŝŽŶ͘ In light of Article (III) of the Board Charter, the Chairman is responsible for ensuring the proper functioning of the Board of Directors, and has the right to call for Board meetings in accordance with provisions of Article (32)

ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌƚŝĐůĞƐ ŽĨ ƐƐŽĐŝĂƚŝŽŶ ĞŶƐƵƌŝŶŐ ƚŚĞ ĚŝƐĐƵƐƐŝŽŶ ŽĨ Ăůů ŝŵƉŽƌƚĂŶƚ ƉŽŝŶƚƐ͕ ĂƉƉƌŽǀŝŶŐ the agenda of every meeting of the Board of Directors, promoting constructive relations between all the Board members, encouraging Board members to effectively participate in dealing with the affairs of the Board of Directors, and facilitating timely receipt of complete and accurate information by Board members. The Chairman of the Board of Directors is not a member in any of the Committees of the Board of Directors and does not combine Chairmanship of the Board of Directors and any executive position in the company.

c)K Z K& /Z dKZ^͛ OBLIGATIONS:

In compliance with the provisions of Article (12) of the Code relating to obligations of Members of the Board, each Board Member shall observe all provisions of the said article. The Board of Directors constantly invite, in accordance with provisions of Article (36) ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌƚŝĐůĞƐ

ŽĨ ƐƐŽĐŝĂƚŝŽŶ͕ ƐŽŵĞ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƐĞŶŝŽƌ ĞǆĞĐƵƚŝǀĞ ŵĂŶĂŐĞƌƐ͕ ĞŵƉůŽǇĞĞƐ Žƌ ŽƚŚĞƌ ĞǆƉĞƌƚƐ ƚŽ attend the Board meetings in order to provide some information or explanations to enable the Board of Directors to act effectively to fulfill their responsibilities towards the Company on the basis of clear and sufficient information, in good faith, with due diligence and care, and in the best interests of the Company and all shareholders. In accordance with provisions of Article (12/8) of the Code, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Santhosh Krishnamoorthy, Acting Chief Financial Officer, as an official Spokesperson of the Company.

d)BOARD COMPOSITION:

In the presence of representatives of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Board of Directors is elected by the General Assembly of shareholders in accordance with the requirements and rules set forth in the Code, the ŽŵŵĞƌĐŝĂů ŽŵƉĂŶŝĞƐ >Ăǁ ĂŶĚ ƉƌŽǀŝƐŝŽŶƐ ŽĨ ƚŚĞ ŽŵƉĂŶǇ͛Ɛ ƌƚŝĐůĞƐ ŽĨ

Association, in particular provisions of Article (26) thereof. The current term of the Board of

Directors expires by holding the annual General Assembly in 2022.

The Board Members have adequate expertise and knowledge to effectively perform their functions. The current Board of Directors composition includes executive and non-executive directors and the majority is non-executive, in addition to independent directors.

Below are names, capacities and titles of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors: