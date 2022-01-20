Mannai Q P S C : Corporation QPSC enters into exclusive negotiations with a group of investors led by Bain Capital Private Equity to dispose of Inetum S.A

The Board of Directors of Mannai Corporation QPSC approved, at a meeting held on 18 January 2022, entering into exclusive negotiations with a group of investors, which is led by Bain Capital Private Equity and includes NB Renaissance, to dispose of its entire shareholding in Inetum S.A.
Full Press Release English
Full Press Release Arabic
Disclaimer
Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.