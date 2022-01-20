Log in
    MCCS   QA000A0NBGK5

MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.

(MCCS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Mannai Q P S C : Corporation QPSC enters into exclusive negotiations with a group of investors led by Bain Capital Private Equity to dispose of Inetum S.A

01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
The Board of Directors of Mannai Corporation QPSC approved, at a meeting held on 18 January 2022, entering into exclusive negotiations with a group of investors, which is led by Bain Capital Private Equity and includes NB Renaissance, to dispose of its entire shareholding in Inetum S.A.

Full Press Release English

Full Press Release Arabic

Disclaimer

Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 12 388 M 3 403 M 3 403 M
Net income 2020 14,3 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
Net Debt 2020 7 484 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
P/E ratio 2020 95,6x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 2 541 M 698 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Deeter Chief Executive Officer
Ewan Cameron Chief Financial Officer
Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Juan Leon Group GM-Information & Communication Technology
Santhosh Krishnamoorthy Head-International Operations, M&A
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.17.31%698
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.01%2 272 290
SEA LIMITED-23.79%95 799
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.99%74 216
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.29%67 626
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.93%48 100