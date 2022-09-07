Mannai Q P S C : Interim Cash Dividends Distribution

Mannai Corporation QPSC (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce to its valued shareholders that the interim cash dividends distribution will commence effective Monday, 19th September, 2022 at the Corporation HQ, Building No. 72, East Industrial St. No. 100, Zone No. 57.
Notice to Shareholders - English
Notice to Shareholders - Arabic
Disclaimer
Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 21:49:03 UTC.