Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCCS   QA000A0NBGK5

MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.

(MCCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-09-06
11.12 QAR   -6.40%
05:50pMANNAI Q P S C : Interim Cash Dividends Distribution
PU
05:40pMANNAI Q P S C : ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY 7th September, 2022
PU
08/16MANNAI Q P S C : Invitation to the ordinary general assembly of mannai corporation qpsc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mannai Q P S C : Interim Cash Dividends Distribution

09/07/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mannai Corporation QPSC (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce to its valued shareholders that the interim cash dividends distribution will commence effective Monday, 19th September, 2022 at the Corporation HQ, Building No. 72, East Industrial St. No. 100, Zone No. 57.

Notice to Shareholders - English

Notice to Shareholders - Arabic

Disclaimer

Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
05:50pMANNAI Q P S C : Interim Cash Dividends Distribution
PU
05:40pMANNAI Q P S C : ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY 7th September, 2022
PU
08/16MANNAI Q P S C : Invitation to the ordinary general assembly of mannai corporation qpsc
PU
08/15Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/14MANNAI Q P S C : Corporation reports gross profit of qr 489 million on consolidated revenu..
PU
08/14Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C. Proposes Interim Dividend
CI
07/25PRESS RELEASE : Completion of the disposal of Inetum S.A. by Mannai Corporation QPSC
PU
07/20Bain Capital Private Equity, LP, NB Renaissance Partners and management team of Inetum ..
CI
07/04MANNAI Q P S C : and Liferay partner to offer full scale digital customer experiences acro..
PU
04/28Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 407 M 3 957 M 3 957 M
Net income 2021 276 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net Debt 2021 7 103 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,85x
Yield 2021 6,32%
Capitalization 5 073 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Deeter Chief Executive Officer
Ewan Cameron Chief Financial Officer
Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Juan Leon Group GM-Information & Communication Technology
Santhosh Krishnamoorthy Head-International Operations, M&A
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.134.20%1 489
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.86%1 888 711
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.77%58 552
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.78%50 532
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.31%49 976
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.94%45 961