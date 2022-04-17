Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Qatar
  Qatar Exchange
  Mannai Corporation Q.P.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    MCCS   QA000A0NBGK5

MANNAI CORPORATION Q.P.S.C.

(MCCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  04-13
9.347 QAR   +0.04%
08:04aMANNAI Q P S C : Update on the Proposed Sale of MCCS Shares in Inetum S.A.
PU
07:14aMANNAI Q P S C : Corporate Governance Report 2021
PU
02:54aMANNAI Q P S C : BARWA REAL ESTATE QPSC Implements Oracle Fusion Cloud for a Modernized Digital IT Landscape
PU
Mannai Q P S C : Update on the Proposed Sale of MCCS Shares in Inetum S.A.

04/17/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Mannai Corporation QPSC is pleased to provide a further update on the proposed sale of its shares in Inetum S.A., including the agreed value of the proposed sale.
The consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies of Inetum in France has now been concluded regarding the proposed sale, and Mannai shareholders are now asked to approve the proposed sale.
The value of the proposed sale to a group of investors led by Bain Capital Private Equity, which includes NB Renaissance and the management team of Inetum, is agreed at an enterprise value amounting to EUR 1.85 billion, which could result in an equity value for Mannai in the range of EUR 1.03 - EUR 1.06 billion.
Further clearances are now being sought from the competent antitrust and regulatory authorities in relation to the proposed sale and are expected to be obtained in the coming months.
As advised in the invitation for the Mannai general assemblies scheduled for 26 April 2022, shareholder approval for the proposed sale is tabled in the agenda for the Extraordinary General Assembly.
Shareholders registering their attendance for the online general assemblies will also have, at the same time, the opportunity to cast their votes in respect of the sale transaction and for the election of directors for the next 3-year term.

Download Arabic here, Update on the Proposed Sale of MCCS Shares in Inetum S.A.

Disclaimer

Mannai Corporation QSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
