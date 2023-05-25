Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mannatech, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    MTEX   US5637712036

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED

(MTEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
12.36 USD   -1.20%
07:03aMannatech Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
06:13aMannatech Incorporated : Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aMannatech Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Mannatech Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend

05/25/2023
Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable on Thursday, June 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The dividend demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech’s common stock.

Alfredo “Al” Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, “Mannatech is fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders.”

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” "hope," “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “approximates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” and “continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of COVID-19 on Mannatech’s business, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,49 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,61 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,62x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart MANNATECH, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Mannatech, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNATECH, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alfredo Bala President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Johnson Chief Accounting Officer
J. Stanley Fredrick Director
Donna Giordano Manager-Executive Office Administration
Larry A. Jobe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED-30.95%23
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-11.95%7 192
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD-0.83%5 454
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.39.59%4 794
BALCHEM CORPORATION1.87%3 941
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-3.47%3 653
