Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Mannatech, Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") on June 11, 2024. The Company's shareholders considered three proposals, each of which were described in the Proxy Statement. A total of 1,169,637 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, or approximately 62.1% of the total shares outstanding. The final results of votes with respect to the proposals submitted for shareholder vote at the Meeting are set forth below.

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

Shareholders elected Larry A. Jobe and Kevin Robbins as Class I directors.

Director For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Larry A. Jobe 650,526 217,958 301,153 Kevin Robbins 852,704 15,780 301,153

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the Appointment of the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Shareholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

For Against Abstain 1,155,620 11,025 2,992

Proposal 3 - Approval, on an advisory basis, of Executive Compensation ("Say-on-Pay")

Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, executive compensation.