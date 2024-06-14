Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Mannatech, Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") on June 11, 2024. The Company's shareholders considered three proposals, each of which were described in the Proxy Statement. A total of 1,169,637 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, or approximately 62.1% of the total shares outstanding. The final results of votes with respect to the proposals submitted for shareholder vote at the Meeting are set forth below.
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
Shareholders elected Larry A. Jobe and Kevin Robbins as Class I directors.
Director For Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Larry A. Jobe 650,526 217,958 301,153
Kevin Robbins 852,704 15,780 301,153
Proposal 2 - Ratification of the Appointment of the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Shareholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.
For Against Abstain
1,155,620 11,025 2,992
Proposal 3 - Approval, on an advisory basis, of Executive Compensation ("Say-on-Pay")
Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, executive compensation.
For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
840,162 26,601 1,721 301,153

