Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mannatech, Incorporated    MTEX

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED

(MTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mannatech Incorporated : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

03/02/2021 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The dividend demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech’s common stock.

Alfredo “Al” Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, “Mannatech is fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders.”

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” "hope," “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “approximates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” and “continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, Mannatech’s inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MANNATECH, INCORPORATED
04:46pMANNATECH INCORPORATED  : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
04:44pMANNATECH INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020MANNATECH, INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Mannatech Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells Por..
MT
2020MANNATECH  : Declares Special 2020 Dividend
BU
2020MANNATECH INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020MANNATECH INCORPORATED  : Earnings Flash (MTEX) MANNATECH INCORPORATED Posts Q3 ..
MT
2020MANNATECH INCORPORATED  : Reports Third Quarter End 2020 Financial Results
BU
2020MANNATECH INCORPORATED  : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
2020MANNATECH INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 158 M - -
Net income 2019 3,29 M - -
Net cash 2019 16,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
Yield 2019 3,11%
Capitalization 38,4 M 38,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart MANNATECH, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Mannatech, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNATECH, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfredo Bala President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
J. Stanley Fredrick Chairman
Larry A. Jobe Independent Director
Robert A. Toth Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED-1.24%38
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-5.22%5 597
BALCHEM CORPORATION3.74%3 872
MEDIFAST, INC.35.39%3 117
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-2.01%2 941
BLACKMORES LIMITED4.95%1 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ