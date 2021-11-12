Log in
Mannatech Reports Third Quarter End 2021 Financial Results

11/12/2021
Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter End Results

Third quarter net sales for 2021 were $39.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 3.9%, as compared to $38.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Income from operations increased to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, from $1.4 million in the same period in 2020.

Net income was $2.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, overall selling and administrative expenses increased by $0.5 million to $7.1 million, as compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in selling and administrative expenses consisted of a $0.9 million increase in payroll costs, which was partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in marketing costs and a $0.1 million decrease in contract labor.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, other operating costs decreased by $0.1 million, or 2.0%, to $5.0 million, as compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in operating costs was primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in consulting fees, which was offset by a $0.2 million decrease in bad debt expense and a $0.2 million decrease in sales tax expenses resulting from less utilization of the loyalty program and a sales tax audit refund.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, provision for taxes was $0.4 million, or an effective rate of 10.7%, which is different from the federal statutory rate due primarily to the Company taking the IRC 250 deduction and applying foreign tax credits. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, provision for taxes was $22,000, or an effective rate of 1.3%. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was determined based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of products as of September 30, 2021 and 2020 were approximately 166,000 and 180,000, respectively. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers decreased by 1.4% to 25,036 in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 25,388 in the third quarter of 2020.

Year-to-date Third Quarter Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net sales were $120.3 million, an increase of $8.1 million, or 7.2%, as compared to $112.2 million for the same period in 2020. Income from operations increased to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $4.5 million in the same period in 2020.

Net income was $7.3 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of constant dollar measures. We disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors an additional perspective on trends. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “hope,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “approximates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” and “continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of COVID-19 on Mannatech’s business, the availability and effectiveness of vaccines on a widespread basis, the impact of any mutations of the COVID-19 virus, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com

 

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information)

 

ASSETS

September 30,
2021
(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,132

 

 

$

22,207

 

Restricted cash

944

 

 

944

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $937 and $817 in 2021 and 2020, respectively

142

 

 

186

 

Income tax receivable

327

 

 

1,008

 

Inventories, net

13,853

 

 

12,827

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,870

 

 

2,962

 

Deferred commissions

2,297

 

 

2,343

 

Total current assets

47,565

 

 

42,477

 

Property and equipment, net

3,097

 

 

4,494

 

Construction in progress

1,356

 

 

864

 

Long-term restricted cash

1,127

 

 

4,346

 

Other assets

9,674

 

 

11,977

 

Long-term deferred tax assets, net

1,055

 

 

1,178

 

Total assets

$

63,874

 

 

$

65,336

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current portion of finance leases

$

76

 

 

$

76

 

Accounts payable

4,731

 

 

4,797

 

Accrued expenses

9,326

 

 

8,691

 

Commissions and incentives payable

10,770

 

 

10,998

 

Taxes payable

2,167

 

 

1,400

 

Current notes payable

211

 

 

553

 

Deferred revenue

5,809

 

 

5,472

 

Total current liabilities

33,090

 

 

31,987

 

Finance leases, excluding current portion

34

 

 

129

 

Deferred tax liabilities

3

 

 

3

 

Long-term notes payable

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

5,594

 

 

7,245

 

Total liabilities

38,721

 

 

39,364

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,921,761 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,071,081 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

33,449

 

 

33,795

 

Retained earnings

8,419

 

 

2,213

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,612

 

 

5,150

 

Treasury stock, at average cost, 821,096 shares as of September 30, 2021 and 671,776 shares as of December 31, 2020

(19,327

)

 

(15,186

)

Total shareholders’ equity

25,153

 

 

25,972

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

63,874

 

 

$

65,336

 

 

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share information)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net sales

$

39,446

 

 

$

37,966

 

 

$

120,269

 

 

$

112,218

 

Cost of sales

7,903

 

 

9,328

 

 

25,251

 

 

25,044

 

Gross profit

31,543

 

 

28,638

 

 

95,018

 

 

87,174

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions and incentives

15,731

 

 

15,089

 

 

48,227

 

 

45,308

 

Selling and administrative expenses

7,156

 

 

6,639

 

 

21,838

 

 

20,659

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

408

 

 

468

 

 

1,360

 

 

1,525

 

Other operating costs

4,962

 

 

5,062

 

 

15,500

 

 

15,180

 

Total operating expenses

28,257

 

 

27,258

 

 

86,925

 

 

82,672

 

Income from operations

3,286

 

 

1,380

 

 

8,093

 

 

4,502

 

Interest income, net

15

 

 

10

 

 

44

 

 

73

 

Other (expense) income, net

(19

)

 

248

 

 

(149

)

 

206

 

Income before income taxes

3,282

 

 

1,638

 

 

7,988

 

 

4,781

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

(352

)

 

(22

)

 

(735

)

 

753

 

Net income

$

2,930

 

 

$

1,616

 

 

$

7,253

 

 

$

5,534

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.54

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

3.63

 

 

$

2.42

 

Diluted

$

1.44

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

3.47

 

 

$

2.38

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1,903

 

 

2,098

 

 

2,010

 

 

2,286

 

Diluted

2,031

 

 

2,135

 

 

2,095

 

 

2,312

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We refer to these adjusted financial measures as constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide investors an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, we calculate current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year’s rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.

The tables below reconcile third quarter 2021 and year-to-date constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to our GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations.

Three-month period ended (in millions, except percentages)

September 30, 2021

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

Constant $ Change

 

GAAP
Measure:
Total $

 

Non-GAAP
Measure:
Constant $

 

GAAP
Measure:
Total $

 

Dollar

 

Percent

Net Sales

$

39.4

 

 

$

38.5

 

 

$

38.0

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

1.3

 

%

Product

36.9

 

 

36.1

 

 

35.7

 

 

0.4

 

 

1.1

 

%

Pack and associate fees

2.4

 

 

2.3

 

 

2.0

 

 

0.3

 

 

15.0

 

%

Other

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.3

 

 

(0.2

)

 

(66.7

)

%

Gross profit

31.5

 

 

30.8

 

 

28.6

 

 

2.2

 

 

7.7

 

%

Income from operations

3.3

 

 

3.1

 

 

1.4

 

 

1.7

 

 

121.4

 

%

Nine-month period ended

(in millions, except percentages)

September 30, 2021

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

Constant $ Change

 

GAAP
Measure:
Total $

 

Non-GAAP
Measure:
Constant $

 

GAAP
Measure:
Total $

 

Dollar

 

Percent

Net Sales

$

120.3

 

 

$

115.4

 

 

$

112.2

 

 

$

3.2

 

 

2.9

 

%

Product

113.2

 

 

108.7

 

 

108.7

 

 

 

 

 

%

Pack sales and associate fees

6.5

 

 

6.1

 

 

2.8

 

 

3.3

 

 

117.9

 

%

Other

0.6

 

 

0.5

 

 

0.7

 

 

(0.2

)

 

(28.6

)

%

Gross Profit

95.0

 

 

91.2

 

 

87.2

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.6

 

%

Income from Operations

8.1

 

 

7.0

 

 

4.5

 

 

2.5

 

 

55.6

 

%

 


© Business Wire 2021
