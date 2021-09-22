Log in
    MN   US56382Q1022

MANNING & NAPIER, INC.

(MN)
Manning & Napier : Creating Opportunities with Marc Mayer

09/22/2021
VOL

UME 37 NUMBER 16 ■

Part of the

network

Creating opportunities

Provided photo

Manning & Napier CEO Marc Mayer addresses the staff. Mayer, who became CEO in 2019, has had a nonlinear career path.

Marc Mayer

pier as CEO in January 2019 and

was assigned four goals:

was elected chairman of the board

• Deliver great investment strate-

makes most

in July 2020, never conceived of his

gies and results for clients

future in a particularly linear fashion.

• Ensure outstanding client ser-

of a non-linear

ion.

vice, and build a client facing

"My deep belief was always to do

team to generate new business

path, now leads

a really wonderful job, and that

to support growth

generally

creates opportunities,

• Improve the effectiveness and

Manning & Napier

and the better job you do the more

efficiency of

the

organization,

opportunities you might get," he

mostly through an improvement

said. "You want to work with great

in technology

By BENNETT LOUDON

people at great organizations be-

• Be a talent-rich, diverse organi-

cause those tend to be the places

zation that is highly aligned with

As a youngster, Manning & Napier

where it's easiest to create those

client and shareholders' interests

CEO Marc Mayer was focused on

kinds of opportunities."

ests

science.

Mayer joined the Fairport-based

"Some of those are continuations

"I thought I might want to be an

firm during a critical period. In Sep-

of things that predated me. Others

anthropologist or archeologist possibly," he said.

tember 2019, the firm had $21.3

are things that required some

sibly," he said.

billion in assets under manage-

are things that required some

But after a summer of digging up

ment, down from a peak of about

ation in effort, but that's the agen-

Indian ruins as a teen, Mayer de-

$54 billion five years earlier. But

da," Mayer said.

cided finding lots of tiny pieces of

things seem to have stabilized un-

The company was founded in

pottery that had to be put together

management are now about $22.5

1970 and now has about 275 em-

was not for him.

billion.

ployees. Mayer, a Brooklyn native,

He also considered becoming a

billion.

said most Manning & Napier work-

doctor because his primary inter-

While Manning & Napier stock

ers are from the Rochester region.

est in high school was the life sci-

peaked at about $19.80 in May

"I'm a rare exception, but we are

ences. He started college assum-

2013, the value dropped to $1.16

almost entirely all homegrown talent," he said.

ing he would become a doctor and

in the depths of the COVID-19 pan-

ent," he said.

spent summers during his high

demic. The closing price on Mon-

A typical Manning & Napier em-

school and early college years do-

day was $9.32.

ployee joins the company straight

ing medical research at a hospital.

"The last couple years have been

out of college and many started

But at Yale he became a philosophy major.

very important ones for us," Mayer

there as summer interns while still

phy major.

said. "The most significant thing is

in school.

"I always had a tremendous in-

that we've delivered excellent re-

"They join at a young age, and

terest in the liberal arts - litera-

sults to our clients for whom we

while it's not at all true that they all

ture, history, philosophy - so I

are fiduciaries. For our firm that's

went to school somewhere be-

thought I would major in philoso-

the single most important thing is

tween Albany and Buffalo, a lot of

searching for," he said.

delivering

the financial outcomes

them did," Mayer said.

ing of existence, which I'm still

and the great service that our clients deserve."

Mayer's

management style isn't

searching for," he said.

ents deserve."

anything "radically new or differ-

Mayer, who joined Manning & Na-

When Mayer joined the firm, he

ent," he

said.

His

approach is

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

based largely on his own experi- ence.

"Much of this is just, 'OK how did somebody manage me, and did I like it?' And if I liked it I'll replicate that when I become a manager. And if I didn't like it I'm not going to do that to somebody else," he said.

Because of the nature of the business, the workers are able to track their performance on a minute -to-minute basis.

"If they do their job well, they will have a good relationship with their boss because it's very measur- able," he said.

But it's also an industry where workers make many mistakes as part of their job.

"If you're a great investor you're wrong generally more than 40% of the time," he said. "If you're right 58% of the time in our business you're a superstar."

Mayer said the key to being a good manager is to have "a very open honest dialog to welcome healthy debate and disagreement." Still, it's very important for Manning & Napier, and other investment managers, "to have a very clear investment philosophy and well-defined processes and disciplines so clients can have confidence that over time we're going to deliver what we say we will," Mayer

said.

That's especially important during periods when investments don't perform as well as expected.

"What you want is to be able to manage through those periods to retain the partnership with your cli- ents. And the only reason they will do that is if they have confidence that tomorrow you're going to do better, and the source of that confidence is to know you have a sound philosophy," he said. "I feel like I've been extraordinarily fortunate. I think it's been a wonderful industry and a fascinating career. And at the end of the day what really makes it satisfying is when we do our jobs well we can make a difference in people's lives."

B L o u d o n @ B r i d g e To w e r M e d i a . com / (585) 232-2035

Marc Mayer

Title: Chairman and CEO of

Manning & Napier

Residence: Pittsford

Age: 63

Education: Yale University, B.A., philosophy, 1978; Columbia Business School, MBA, 1983

Family: Wife, Meera; three children, Tanya Ricotta, 31, twins Nadia and Zev Mayer, 23.

Hobbies: Music, travel, reading

Quote: "We help people have the security in retirement that they deserve after a life of hard work. We help people realize their dreams, and that's deeply, deeply satisfying."

Reprinted with permission of RBJ. Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Manning & Napier Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 20:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
