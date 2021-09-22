Manning & Napier : Creating Opportunities with Marc Mayer

while it's not at all true that they all

based largely on his own experi- ence.

"Much of this is just, 'OK how did somebody manage me, and did I like it?' And if I liked it I'll replicate that when I become a manager. And if I didn't like it I'm not going to do that to somebody else," he said.

Because of the nature of the business, the workers are able to track their performance on a minute -to-minute basis.

"If they do their job well, they will have a good relationship with their boss because it's very measur- able," he said.

But it's also an industry where workers make many mistakes as part of their job.

"If you're a great investor you're wrong generally more than 40% of the time," he said. "If you're right 58% of the time in our business you're a superstar."

Mayer said the key to being a good manager is to have "a very open honest dialog to welcome healthy debate and disagreement." Still, it's very important for Manning & Napier, and other investment managers, "to have a very clear investment philosophy and well-defined processes and disciplines so clients can have confidence that over time we're going to deliver what we say we will," Mayer

said.

That's especially important during periods when investments don't perform as well as expected.

"What you want is to be able to manage through those periods to retain the partnership with your cli- ents. And the only reason they will do that is if they have confidence that tomorrow you're going to do better, and the source of that confidence is to know you have a sound philosophy," he said. "I feel like I've been extraordinarily fortunate. I think it's been a wonderful industry and a fascinating career. And at the end of the day what really makes it satisfying is when we do our jobs well we can make a difference in people's lives."

Marc Mayer

Title: Chairman and CEO of

Manning & Napier

Residence: Pittsford

Age: 63

Education: Yale University, B.A., philosophy, 1978; Columbia Business School, MBA, 1983

Family: Wife, Meera; three children, Tanya Ricotta, 31, twins Nadia and Zev Mayer, 23.

Hobbies: Music, travel, reading

Quote: "We help people have the security in retirement that they deserve after a life of hard work. We help people realize their dreams, and that's deeply, deeply satisfying."