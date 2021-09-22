Manning & Napier : Creating Opportunities with Marc Mayer

Manning & Napier CEO Marc Mayer addresses the staff. Mayer, who became CEO in 2019, has had a nonlinear career path.
|
Marc Mayer
|
pier as CEO in January 2019 and
|
was assigned four goals:
|
was elected chairman of the board
|
• Deliver great investment strate-
|
makes most
|
in July 2020, never conceived of his
|
gies and results for clients
|
future in a particularly linear fash-
|
• Ensure outstanding client ser-
|
of a non-linear
|
ion.
|
|
vice, and build a client facing
|
"My deep belief was always to do
|
team to generate new business
|
path, now leads
|
a really wonderful job, and that
|
to support growth
|
|
generally
|
creates opportunities,
|
• Improve the effectiveness and
|
Manning & Napier
|
and the better job you do the more
|
efficiency of
|
the
|
organization,
|
opportunities you might get," he
|
mostly through an improvement
|
said. "You want to work with great
|
in technology
|
|
|
By BENNETT LOUDON
|
people at great organizations be-
|
• Be a talent-rich, diverse organi-
|
|
|
cause those tend to be the places
|
zation that is highly aligned with
|
As a youngster, Manning & Napier
|
where it's easiest to create those
|
client and shareholders' inter-
|
CEO Marc Mayer was focused on
|
kinds of opportunities."
|
ests
|
|
|
|
science.
|
Mayer joined the Fairport-based
|
"Some of those are continuations
|
"I thought I might want to be an
|
firm during a critical period. In Sep-
|
of things that predated me. Others
|
anthropologist or archeologist pos-
|
tember 2019, the firm had $21.3
|
are things that required some
|
sibly," he said.
|
billion in assets under manage-
|
course correction or some acceler-
|
But after a summer of digging up
|
ment, down from a peak of about
|
ation in effort, but that's the agen-
|
Indian ruins as a teen, Mayer de-
|
$54 billion five years earlier. But
|
da," Mayer said.
|
|
|
cided finding lots of tiny pieces of
|
things seem to have stabilized un-
|
The company was founded in
|
pottery that had to be put together
|
der Mayer's watch. Assets under
|
1970 and now has about 275 em-
|
was not for him.
|
management are now about $22.5
|
ployees. Mayer, a Brooklyn native,
|
He also considered becoming a
|
billion.
|
|
said most Manning & Napier work-
|
doctor because his primary inter-
|
While Manning & Napier stock
|
ers are from the Rochester region.
|
est in high school was the life sci-
|
peaked at about $19.80 in May
|
"I'm a rare exception, but we are
|
ences. He started college assum-
|
2013, the value dropped to $1.16
|
almost entirely all homegrown tal-
|
ing he would become a doctor and
|
in the depths of the COVID-19 pan-
|
ent," he said.
|
|
|
spent summers during his high
|
demic. The closing price on Mon-
|
A typical Manning & Napier em-
|
school and early college years do-
|
day was $9.32.
|
ployee joins the company straight
|
ing medical research at a hospital.
|
"The last couple years have been
|
out of college and many started
|
But at Yale he became a philoso-
|
very important ones for us," Mayer
|
there as summer interns while still
|
phy major.
|
said. "The most significant thing is
|
in school.
|
|
|
|
"I always had a tremendous in-
|
that we've delivered excellent re-
|
"They join at a young age, and
|
terest in the liberal arts - litera-
|
sults to our clients for whom we
|
while it's not at all true that they all
|
ture, history, philosophy - so I
|
are fiduciaries. For our firm that's
|
went to school somewhere be-
|
thought I would major in philoso-
|
the single most important thing is
|
tween Albany and Buffalo, a lot of
|
phy and try to discover the mean-
|
delivering
|
the financial outcomes
|
them did," Mayer said.
|
ing of existence, which I'm still
|
and the great service that our cli-
|
Mayer's
|
management style isn't
|
searching for," he said.
|
ents deserve."
|
anything "radically new or differ-
|
Mayer, who joined Manning & Na-
|
When Mayer joined the firm, he
|
ent," he
|
said.
|
His
|
approach is