Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manning & Napier, Inc.    MN

MANNING & NAPIER, INC.

(MN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manning & Napier, Inc. : Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Agreement

04/15/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAIRPORT, N.Y., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today announced that its shareholder rights agreement (the "Agreement") expired in accordance with its terms on April 14, 2021. Shareholders are not required, nor do they need to take any action because of the termination of this shareholder rights agreement.

In connection with the expiration of the Agreement, the Company will take routine steps to voluntarily de-register the related preferred stock purchase rights under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company has not arranged for listing or registration on another national securities exchange or quotation for the preferred stock purchase rights, because such rights have terminated.

These actions are administrative in nature and will have no effect on the Company's common stock, which continues to be listed under the NYSE and registered under the Exchange Act.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Silva
Prosek Partners
646-818-9122
ssilva@prosek.com

Public Relations Contact
Nicole Kingsley Brunner
Manning & Napier, Inc.
585-325-6880
nbrunner@manning-napier.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manning--napier-inc-announces-expiration-of-shareholder-rights-agreement-301270154.html

SOURCE Manning & Napier, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MANNING & NAPIER, INC.
04:06pMANNING & NAPIER, INC.  : Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Agreement
PR
04:04pMANNING & NAPIER, INC.  : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, O..
AQ
04/14MANNING & NAPIER  : Managed Assets Rise in March
MT
04/13MANNING & NAPIER, INC.  : to Report First Quarter Results; Announces March 31, 2..
PR
03/23MANNING & NAPIER, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Manning & Napier Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security t..
MT
03/15MANNING & NAPIER  : Wins 2021 Lipper Fund Award
PR
03/10MANNING & NAPIER, INC.  : Reports February 28, 2021 Assets Under Management
PR
02/24MANNING & NAPIER  : Barron's Ranks Manning & Napier Best Fund Family of 2020
PR
02/10MANNING & NAPIER, INC.  : Reports January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ