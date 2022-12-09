Advanced search
    MANN   CA56389K1084

MANNING VENTURES INC.

(MANN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.0650 CAD   +18.18%
10/26Manning Ventures Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/2430,000 Common Shares of Manning Ventures Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-OCT-2022.
CI
10/21Manning Ventures Inc. Announces to Begin Exploration Program At the Dipole Lithium Project, Newfoundland & Engages Investor Relations Consultant
CI
Manning Ventures : Corporate Presenation DEC 2022 UPDATED

12/09/2022 | 06:23pm EST
CSE: MANN

OTC: MANVF

FSE: 1H5

Corporate Presentation 2022

Actively Exploring Canada's New Lithium Belts

ABOUT US

Manning is led by a seasoned management team with a clear focus on driving value to shareholders through actively exploring its lithium assets in Quebec and Newfoundland.

Manning is focused on driving shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of Energy Metals, critical materials needed to power the new energy paradigm.

Lithium and associated materials will continue to be at the forefront of global commodity demand for decades to come.

We seek out geologically favorable ground that is both highly prospective and underexplored and through intelligent, methodical exploration we pursue impactful resource discovery.

CSE: MANN OTC: MANVF FSE: 1H5

"The voyage of discovery is not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes."

- Thomas Edison

manning-ventures.com2

LITHIUM

The Lithium rush is being impacted by:

1 The exponential rise in EV sales which are becoming increasingly incentivized by governments

Increasing number of battery

Price of

2 mega factories (200 mega factories

3 batteries falling

in the pipeline for 2030 - 60% of

(80% decline

which are already operational)

since 2013)

There are two main forms of economic Lithium:

Hard Rock Deposits or Brines

Hard Rock Lithium:

  • Typically, mineralization occurs as Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) style spodumene bearing pegmatites.

81%

of lithium

consumption

used in

Batteries

  • Lithium bearing rocks can be processed into either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide while brines can initially only be processed into lithium carbonate (Li2CO3), which can then be further processed into lithium hydroxide (LiOH)
  • Spodumene bearing pegmatites are important sources of hard rock lithium. With rising EV demand lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonatite prices have risen by over 200% during 2021. Despite the price rises the forecast lithium market imbalance will continue to increase dramatically in coming years (Allkem, CEO Presentation, 2021)

CSE: MANN OTC: MANVF FSE: 1H5

manning-ventures.com

3

MARKET SECTOR

It's the right time to develop

lithium projects to meet the

current supply gap, caused by

Lithium Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (tonnes)

Lithium Supply Forecast (Million tonnes LCE)

the shift to battery powered

vehicles and battery storage.

Lithium-ion battery demand expected to increase by over 900% in the next decade

Lithium is a catalyst in the Electric Vehicle (EV) in the transition to clean energy

With 88% of global lithium production occurring in Australia, Chile & China, a new emphasis on North American lithium exploration is emerging to reduce the greater than 50% import reliance on lithium.

Forecasted Supply Deficit

CSE: MANN OTC: MANVF FSE: 1H5

manning-ventures.com

4

PROJECTS

Bounty Lithium Project

1 144 mineral claims totaling 7,544 hectares

Dipole Lithium Project

2 4 mineral claims totaling 997.9 hectares

CSE: MANN OTC: MANVF FSE: 1H5

manning-ventures.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manning Ventures Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 23:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,73 M -1,27 M -1,27 M
Net cash 2021 2,01 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,21 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MANNING VENTURES INC.
Duration : Period :
Manning Ventures Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Klenman Director
Heidi Gutte Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christopher Robert Cooper Independent Director
Charanjit Hayre Independent Director
Wayne Newman Reid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANNING VENTURES INC.-45.00%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION-23.91%37 401
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.11%29 583
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.35%23 560
POLYUS-35.94%18 037
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.18%17 844