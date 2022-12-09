Manning Ventures : Corporate Presenation DEC 2022 UPDATED

Lithium bearing rocks can be processed into either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide while brines can initially only be processed into lithium carbonate (Li2CO3), which can then be further processed into lithium hydroxide (LiOH)
Spodumene bearing pegmatites are important sources of hard rock lithium. With rising EV demand lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonatite prices have risen by over 200% during 2021. Despite the price rises the forecast lithium market imbalance will continue to increase dramatically in coming years (Allkem, CEO Presentation, 2021)
CSE: MANN OTC: MANVF FSE: 1H5
manning-ventures.com
MARKET SECTOR
It's the right time to develop
lithium projects to meet the
current supply gap, caused by
Lithium Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (tonnes)
Lithium Supply Forecast (Million tonnes LCE)
the shift to battery powered
vehicles and battery storage.
Lithium-ion battery demand expected to increase by over 900% in the next decade
Lithium is a catalyst in the Electric Vehicle (EV) in the transition to clean energy
With 88% of global lithium production occurring in Australia, Chile & China, a new emphasis on North American lithium exploration is emerging to reduce the greater than 50% import reliance on lithium.
Forecasted Supply Deficit
PROJECTS
Bounty Lithium Project
1 144 mineral claims totaling 7,544 hectares
Dipole Lithium Project
2 4 mineral claims totaling 997.9 hectares
Manning Ventures Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 23:22:04 UTC.