Manning Ventures : Corporate Presenation DEC 2022 UPDATED

ABOUT US

Manning is led by a seasoned management team with a clear focus on driving value to shareholders through actively exploring its lithium assets in Quebec and Newfoundland.

Manning is focused on driving shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of Energy Metals, critical materials needed to power the new energy paradigm.

Lithium and associated materials will continue to be at the forefront of global commodity demand for decades to come.

We seek out geologically favorable ground that is both highly prospective and underexplored and through intelligent, methodical exploration we pursue impactful resource discovery.

CSE: MANN OTC: MANVF FSE: 1H5