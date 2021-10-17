Manningham Community Enterprises : presents its 2020/2021 Annual Report to the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

For year ending 30 June 2021

Banking is our business… Community is our focus.

This time last year we could not possibly have anticipated the year that lay ahead for us as a society, but as always, we have all shown remarkable resilience and, for our Community Bank company we have not just been resilient, we have flourished and as a result we have been able to be a part of our local community's fight against the impacts of the pandemic on our community and our fellow Manningham residents.

Your Board once again ensured that our focus for the year was on business growth while also ensuring that our efforts in the community were focused on helping those organisations and individuals most affected by COVID-19. Significant assistance was provided to organisations such as Doncare, Onemda, MannaCare, Kevin Heinze Grow, Foodbank Victoria and the Templestowe and Manningham Rotary Clubs to name just a few, all of whom provide direct support into the Manningham community.

The financial performance of both the Doncaster East and Templestowe Village branches has been nothing short of extraordinary with Doncaster East growing its business volume by $74.4 million or 27.8% and Templestowe Village growing by $39.4 million or 22.8% an extraordinary total growth of $113.8 million for the company.

This result is even more extraordinary in light of the financial hardship experienced by so many over the past year. Our amazing staff have continued to provide outstanding service to our valued customers and our community, with the leadership of our Doncaster East Senior Manager, Paul Thompson and our Templestowe Village Branch Manager, Lilian Gomes ensuring that we maintained our growth focus while always having the needs of our customers at the forefront of our approach to every customer enquiry. We must always honour the amazing commitment, professionalism, integrity, determination and compassion of our staff and I thank and congratulate each and every one of them for their outstanding efforts over this past year!

Of course the circumstances of the year, which featured a number of snap lockdowns that made community events impossible to plan, meant that we were unable to be as visible in our community, so our focus was on maintaining verbal and written communication lines with as many of our stakeholder and partner organisations as possible,

to continually reiterate to them that we were here to help should they need us. There is no doubt that this ongoing reassurance assisted us in maintaining strong relationships despite the lack of face-to-face interactions.

The strength of our 2020/21 financial result allowed us to provide significant Sponsorship contributions and Community Enterprise Foundation™ (CEF) Grants during the year such that we took our total Sponsorship payments to $2.219 million and our CEF Grants to $2.004 million since our Doncaster East branch first opened in March of 2003.

Financial results

The Operating result for 2020/21 increased slightly from $300,123 to $324,730 with total revenue decreasing by $8,597 or 0.3% despite the very significant increase in our business volume of $113.8 million or 25.8%.

Additionally, the 2020/21 revenue was positively impacted by the Federal Government's cash flow boost of $37,500 which was $25,000 less than was received in 2019/20 ($62,500) meaning that if we exclude the impact of the cash flow boost in each year, our revenue from all other sources actually increased by only $16,403 or 0.6% despite the 25.8% increase in business volume.

Margin, Fee and Commission Income increased by $51,661 or 2% despite the far greater increase in business

volume and this reflected the historically low interest rate environment in which we operate and the resultant squeeze on margins.