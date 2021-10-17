Manningham Community Enterprises : presents its 2020/2021 Annual Report to the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

Chairman's report (continued)
The challenge therefore is to maintain our business volume growth trajectory to ensure that the tighter margin environment does not continue to erode our relative profitability.
Expense management has continued to be a focus again this year with Total Expenses decreasing by $33,204 or 1.39%.
Your Board
My sincere appreciation goes to your 2020/21 Board of Directors - Geoff Roberts (Vice Chair), Ray Barrington, Rod Davitt (Treasurer), Nick Furlong, Max Chapman, Simon Lewis, Brad Dodemond, Deirdre Diamante and Victoria Paouros (Company Secretary). The commitment, expertise, passion, dedication and professionalism of each and every Board member never ceases to amaze me and is one of the reasons why our company is so successful and an outstanding example of what the Community Bank model can achieve.
Succession planning has long been a focus of the Board and during the year we were fortunate to obtain the services of Kerrydan Flory who joined the Board as a Board Associate. Kerrydan has already been a great asset for the Board having brought a broad skill set to all interactions at the Board level and we look forward to welcoming him as a Board Director in the future.
Board Committees
The Marketing Committee of Carly Kluge, Ray Barrington, Paul Thompson, Lilian Gomes, Lisa Jones and led by Geoff Roberts has continued to ensure that we maximize every opportunity to grow our business in the face of very difficult times.
The Committee has embraced the challenge of Marketing in a time of great uncertainty but has nonetheless provided significant support to our branch teams whilst also embracing the re-focussing of our Sponsorship and CEF funding towards the short term survival of our partner organisations and their long term growth and development post
the pandemic.
With very little face-to-face interaction possible over the past year, the special skill set and expertise that Carly Kluge brings to our organisation has been crucial in maintaining momentum with our marketing. Carly's unique set of skills provides our company with expertise that we would otherwise be unable to access and on behalf of all Board members and staff, I thank her sincerely for her input to the growth and development of Manningham Community Enterprises Limited (MCEL).
The Human Resources (HR) Committee of Geoff Roberts, Ray Barrington, Brad Dodemond, Paul Thompson and led by Simon Lewis continues to support our Managers and staff to ensure that they are able to concentrate their efforts into business development knowing that the HR Committee is there to support them.
The Governance Committee of Victoria Paouros, Brad Dodemond, Nick Furlong, Rod Davitt and led by Deirdre Diamante again continued to provide a Governance Framework that has ensured the absolute integrity of everything that MCEL does and also a superb framework for the strategic leadership of the company during 2020/21 and into the future.
The Finance Committee under the leadership of Rod Davitt has continued to add rigour to MCEL's financial stewardship and with the superb work of our bookkeeper, Pam Tremlett, we are assured of accurate, timely and relevant financial reporting, analysis and advice to the Committee and the Board.
The Committee of Rod Davitt, Geoff Roberts, Max Chapman, Pam Tremlett and Paul Thompson are to be thanked for their commitment to best practice financial governance.
The Youth Engagement Committee of Victoria Paouros, Brad Dodemond and Nick Furlong has been severely curtailed in its activity this year due to the impact that the pandemic has had on schooling such that when schools are able to be teaching in the classroom the disruption has been such that their concentration has been on catching up with academic work rather than focusing on community development work that would otherwise have been possible.
The Committee has still been able to focus its efforts on maintaining relationships so that as soon as 'normality' returns to the education sector they will be able to recommence Youth development programs.