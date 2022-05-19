Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MannKind Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MNKD   US56400P7069

MANNKIND CORPORATION

(MNKD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.190 USD   -5.06%
MannKind Corporation to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

05/19/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:30 am ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 am ET and can be viewed live from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations.   

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

MANNKIND CONTACTS:
Christie Iacangelo, Corporate Communications
(818) 292-3500
Email: media@mannkindcorp.com

Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
(818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
