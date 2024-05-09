1Q 2024 Earnings Call
May 8, 2024
Cautionary Statement
This presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to, without limitation, our future commercial growth and pipeline advancement, our ability to commercialize pharmaceutical products, statements regarding the commencement of clinical studies of MNKD-101 and MNKD-201, and the data read-outs from clinical studies of Afrezza and MNKD-201. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intend", "will", "goal", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with manufacturing and supply, risks associated with developing product candidates, stock price volatility and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the "Risk Factors" heading our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. which speak only as of the date of this presentation. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
Today's Agenda
Operational and
Michael Castagna, CEO
Pipeline Highlights
Financial Review
Steven B. Binder, EVP &
Former CFO
Additional Comments
Michael Castagna, CEO
Analyst Q&A
Michael Castagna
Chief Executive Officer
Our mission is to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.
1Q 2024 Highlights
Orphan Lung
Diseases
UT: Tyvaso DPI
MNKD Pipeline
- Record royalty revenue of $22.7M (+94%) and record manufacturing-related revenues of $24.8M (+118%)
- MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation susp): FDA Fast Track Designation; FDA clearance for IND; expect Phase 3 registrational trial ICoN-1 to start in 2Q
- MNKD-201 (nintedanib DPI): FDA clearance to proceed to Ph1 trial; expect Phase 1 trial to start in 2Q
Endocrine
Diseases
Financial
- 1Q Afrezza net revenue of $14.4M: +16% vs. 2023
- Afrezza INHALE-1:26-week top line results expected by EOY
Endo BU • Afrezza INHALE-3
- Positive first meal dosing results presented at ATTD in March
- 17-weektop-line results at ADA in June
- India - Subject Expert Comm recommended permission to import & market
- GAAP Net income of $11M
- Ended 1Q24 with $304M in cash, cash equivalents and investments (+$2M vs. 4Q)
- Repaid MidCap senior secured debt and Mann convertible debt first week of April
NTM: MNKD-101
Clofazimine Inhalation
Suspension
NTM prevalence is increasing over time and market will likely exceed $1Billion by end of decade with two players
NTM Epidemiology
NTM Patients per Year
- K
- K
- K
- K
- K
- K
- K
223
212
202
193
183
175
166
159
122 131 141 151 162 175 188 202
234
217
246
233
258
251
• 2022 NTM disease prevalence of 122K
and 159K patients in the U.S. and Japan
• The prevalence rate of NTM is increasing
globally
• Within the U.S., claims-based studies
suggest an annual NTM prevalence
CAGR of 7.5%1
• NTM prevalence and CAGRs suggest a
2032 prevalence of >500K patients in
Japan and U.S.
NTM Prevalence
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
(K)
159
166
175
183
193
202
212
223
234
246
258
Japan
U.S.
122
131
141
151
162
175
188
202
217
233
251
8
1 Winthrop. An Am Thorac Soc.2020.
ICoN-1 Ph 3 Study Design - Cleared to Proceed by FDA; FDA Fast-TrackDesignation Received
Screening
Treatment Cycle 1 Treatment
Treatment Cycle 2 Treatment
OLE
Day
Day
84
168
End of 28
End of 28
MNKD-101 + GBT
Day Dosing
Off Period
Day Dosing
QD
QD
Patients on GBT for
min 6 months
Placebo + GBT
Alignment with the FDA on co-primary endpoints:
- Sputum conversion
- Patient Reported Outcomes
Phase 3 study expected to enroll first patient in June 2024 Orphan + QIDP designation (potential 12 years exclusivity)
Off Period
EOT
Primary Endpoint
Interim
Analysis at
50% patients
Pulmonary Fibrotic Diseases:
MNKD-201
Nintedanib DPI
