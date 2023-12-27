HAS BEEN OMITTED BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) IS THE TYPE THAT

MANNKIND CORPORATION TREATS AS PRIVATE OR CONFIDENTIAL.

SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO SUPPLY

AGREEMENT

This seventh amendment ("Seventh Amendment") to the Supply Agreement by and between MannKind Corporation ("MannKind") and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amphastar"), originally dated July 31, 2014 and as previously amended on October 31, 2014, November 9, 2016 , April11, 2018, December 24, 2018, August 2, 2019 , and May 24, 2021, (collectively, the "Agreement"), is hereby made as of the December 22, 2023, by and between MannKind on the one hand, and on the other hand, Amphastar.

RECITALS

WHEREAS, MannKind and Amphastar entered into the Agreement pursuant to which Amphastar is to manufacture and supply the Product to MannKind, and MannKind is to purchase certain minimum quantities of the Product; and

WHEREAS MannKind and Amphastar have determined it to be mutually beneficial to amend the Agreement as set forth herein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, MannKind and Amphastar hereby agree to amend the Agreement as follows:

1.Definitions. Unless otherwise defined herein, each of the capitalized terms used in this Seventh Amendment shall have the definition and meaning ascribed to it in the Agreement.

2. The definitions in Section 1 of the Agreement are amended by adding the following provisions at the end of Section 1 and not in alphabetical order:

2.1. New Section 1.16 is added as follows: "Capacity Fee" means the amount MannKind will pay to Amphastar France Pharmaceuticals ("AFP") every calendar quarter.The "Capacity Fee" is for a full calendar quarter, including the calendar quarter that MannKind receives FDA approval for MannKind to use the Product produced with inclusion bodies that are manufactured by Amphastar. For example, if FDA approval is on Feb. 15, 2026, then the full Capacity Feefor the first calendar quarter is due in accordance with the table in Section 6.1, following which Year 1 would start on April 1, 2026.

2.2. New Section 1.17 is added as follows: "Year 1" means the year that starts on the first day of the calendar quarter after MannKind receives FDA approval to use the Product produced with inclusion bodies that are manufactured by Amphastar. For example, if such FDA approval is on February 15, then Year 1 will commence on the subsequent April 1 and will end on March 31 of the following year. Year 2, 3, and so on, will be 12-month periods that commence on each anniversary of Year 1.

