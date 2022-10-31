Advanced search
    MNKD   US56400P7069

MANNKIND CORPORATION

(MNKD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
3.490 USD   +4.18%
MannKind : Management Change - Form 8-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
mnkd-8k_20221026.htm

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_____________________

FORM 8-K
_____________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event Reported): October 26, 2022

MannKind Corporation
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware

000-50865

13-3607736

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

1 Casper Street, Danbury, Connecticut06810

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(818)661-5000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. of Form 8-K):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

MNKD

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)

On October 26, 2022, MannKind Corporation (the "Company") and Joseph Kocinsky, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, discussed and agreed that Mr. Kocinsky's duties and responsibilities will be reduced such that he will no longer function in the same position, effective October 31, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). Mr. Kocinsky will remain employed with the Company following the Effective Date, subject to the at-will employment relationship.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MannKind Corporation

Date: October 31, 2022

By:

/s/ David Thomson, Ph.D., J.D.

David Thomson, Ph.D., J.D.

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Disclaimer

MannKind Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
