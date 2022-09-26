MannKind : Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share - Form 8-K

mnkd-8k_20220923.htm

MannKind Corporation

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 23, 2022, Alejandro Galindo, the Executive Vice President - Endocrine Business Unit of MannKind Corporation (the "Company" or "us"), informed us that he is resigning from the Company, effective at the close of business on October 21, 2022, in order to pursue another opportunity.

