Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MannKind Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNKD   US56400P7069

MANNKIND CORPORATION

(MNKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MannKind and Thirona Bio Join Forces to Evaluate Potential Inhaled Therapy for Fibrotic Lung Diseases

06/10/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MannKind will conduct formulation and preclinical studies of a new chemical entity owned by Thirona

In addition, MannKind purchased a convertible note issued by Thirona

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) and Thirona Bio, Inc. today announced that they have entered into a transaction that is intended to advance the development of a novel compound with potential for multiple indications.

FBM5712 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of the ALK-5 kinase (the transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) receptor kinase), which is being developed by Thirona as a topical product intended to prevent and/or reduce skin fibrosis.  “TGF-β is also implicated in lung fibrotic diseases and ALK-5 has been validated as a potential target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” said Thomas Hofmann, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MannKind Corporation.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, the companies will evaluate the therapeutic potential of Thirona’s locally acting TGF-β inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. MannKind will formulate FBM5712 as a dry powder formulation. If initial studies are promising, MannKind can exercise certain rights to seek a full license to the compound for clinical development and commercialization for the treatment of fibrotic pulmonary diseases.

In addition to the collaboration agreement, the companies entered into a convertible promissory note purchase agreement to support Thirona’s Series A financing.

“This collaboration with MannKind gives Thirona the opportunity to potentially expand the development of FBM5712 into fibrotic lung diseases with a new formulation,” said Dr. Gordon Foulkes, Thirona Bio’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on the dermatological applications of this drug – targeting scleroderma, keloid scars and certain cancers – and now look forward to exploring lung indications with the experienced MannKind team.”

“We recently announced our goal of launching a new product from our pipeline every year between 2025 and 2030,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “We are excited by the opportunity to evaluate FBM5712 and to assess its potential to support our pipeline ambitions.”

About Thirona Bio
Thirona Bio is focused on the development of drugs for fibrotic diseases. Target indications include scleroderma, keloid scars and certain cancers where there are no effective therapies. The Company’s unique approach uses a potent, topically applied drug to inhibit TGF-β “locally”, thereby minimizing the potential risk of systemic exposure. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. More information can be found at www.thirona.bio.com.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif. with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks that MannKind may not obtain a satisfactory return (or any return) on its investment in Thirona and that testing a product candidate may not yield successful results or results that are consistent with earlier testing. For a discussion of additional factors, please refer to MannKind’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as MannKind’s other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


MANNKIND CONTACTS:
Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations 
(818) 661-5000 
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

Christie Iacangelo, Corporate Communications
(818) 292-3500
Email: media@mannkindcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MANNKIND CORPORATION
06:15aMannKind and Thirona Bio Join Forces to Evaluate Potential Inhaled Therapy fo..
GL
06/08MannKind Corporation at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference
GL
06/03MANNKIND  : Announces Data Presentation At 14th International Conference On Adva..
PR
05/25MANNKIND  : HAS BEEN OMITTED BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) IS THE..
PU
05/25MANNKIND CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matte..
AQ
05/20MANNKIND  : INDYCAR Driver Conor Daly To Share His Personal Diabetes Story And R..
PR
05/14MANNKIND  : Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/14MANNKIND  : Initiated at Sector Perform by RBC, Price Target Set at $5/Share
MT
05/13MANNKIND  : Announces Partnership With Type 1 Diabetes IndyCar Driver Conor Daly
AQ
05/12MANNKIND  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 77,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 017 M 1 017 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart MANNKIND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MannKind Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNKIND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,17 $
Last Close Price 4,08 $
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Binder CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James Samuel Shannon Chairman
Joseph Kocinsky Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Kaiserman Vice President-Medical Affairs & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANNKIND CORPORATION30.35%1 017
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.83%86 099
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.52%66 721
BIONTECH SE196.23%58 325
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.64%55 283
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.02%54 041