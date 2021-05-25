MannKind : HAS BEEN OMITTED BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) IS THE TYPE THAT (Form 8-K)

HAS BEEN OMITTED BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) IS THE TYPE THAT

SIXTH AMENDMENT TO SUPPLY AGREEMENT

This sixth amendment ('Sixth Amendment') to the Supply Agreement by and between MannKind Corporation ('MannKind') and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Amphastar'), originally dated July 31, 2014 and as previously amended on October 31, 2014 ('First Amendment'), November 9, 2016 ('Second Amendment'), April 11, 2018 ('Third Amendment'), December 24, 2018 ('Fourth Amendment') and August 2, 2019 (the 'Fifth Amendment') (collectively, the 'Agreement'), is hereby made as of the 24th day of May, 2021, by and between MannKind on the one hand, and on the other hand, Amphastar.

RECITALS

WHEREAS, MannKind and Amphastar entered into the Agreement pursuant to which Amphastar is to manufacture and supply the Product to MannKind, and MannKind is to purchase certain minimum quantities of the Product; and

WHEREAS MannKind and Amphastar have determined it to be mutually beneficial to amend the Agreement as set forth herein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, MannKind and Amphastar hereby agree to amend the Agreement as follows:

1.Definitions. Unless otherwise defined herein, each of the capitalized terms used in this Sixth Amendment shall have the definition and meaning ascribed to it in the Agreement.

2.Amendment Fees. In order to compensate Amphastar and its subsidiaries for its unused manufacturing capacity related to year 2021 and 2022 production, MannKind shall make the following payments (in U.S. dollars) to Amphastar France Pharmaceuticals S.A.S., as manufacturer of the Product, no later than the dates specified below: