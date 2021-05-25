Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MannKind Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNKD   US56400P7069

MANNKIND CORPORATION

(MNKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MannKind : HAS BEEN OMITTED BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) IS THE TYPE THAT (Form 8-K)

05/25/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAS BEEN OMITTED BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) IS THE TYPE THAT

MANNKIND CORPORATION TREATS AS PRIVATE OR CONFIDENTIAL.

SIXTH AMENDMENT TO SUPPLY AGREEMENT

This sixth amendment ('Sixth Amendment') to the Supply Agreement by and between MannKind Corporation ('MannKind') and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Amphastar'), originally dated July 31, 2014 and as previously amended on October 31, 2014 ('First Amendment'), November 9, 2016 ('Second Amendment'), April 11, 2018 ('Third Amendment'), December 24, 2018 ('Fourth Amendment') and August 2, 2019 (the 'Fifth Amendment') (collectively, the 'Agreement'), is hereby made as of the 24th day of May, 2021, by and between MannKind on the one hand, and on the other hand, Amphastar.

RECITALS

WHEREAS, MannKind and Amphastar entered into the Agreement pursuant to which Amphastar is to manufacture and supply the Product to MannKind, and MannKind is to purchase certain minimum quantities of the Product; and

WHEREAS MannKind and Amphastar have determined it to be mutually beneficial to amend the Agreement as set forth herein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, MannKind and Amphastar hereby agree to amend the Agreement as follows:

1.Definitions. Unless otherwise defined herein, each of the capitalized terms used in this Sixth Amendment shall have the definition and meaning ascribed to it in the Agreement.

2.Amendment Fees. In order to compensate Amphastar and its subsidiaries for its unused manufacturing capacity related to year 2021 and 2022 production, MannKind shall make the following payments (in U.S. dollars) to Amphastar France Pharmaceuticals S.A.S., as manufacturer of the Product, no later than the dates specified below:

Amount Payment Due Date
$1,000,000 June 30, 2021
$1,000,000 January 31, 2022

3.Amendments to the Agreement. Subject to Section 2 of this Sixth Amendment, the Agreement shall be, and hereby is, amended, as follows:

3.1 The table inSection 6.1 of the Agreement, as amended by the First, Second, Fourth and Fifth Amendments, shall be amended and replaced in its entirety with the following:

Calendar
Year

Purchase

Commitment

Quantities (kg)

Purchase Price

(per gram)

Delivery and Payment
2021 [***] [***] Q1: [***] kg (delivered March 29, 2021)
Q2: [***] kg
Q3: [***] kg
Q4: [***] kg
2022 [***] [***] 25% of the Purchase Commitment Quantities shall be purchased on a Quarterly basis.
2023 [***] [***] 25% of the Purchase Commitment Quantities shall be purchased on a Quarterly basis.
2024 [***] [***] 25% of the Purchase Commitment Quantities shall be purchased on a Quarterly basis.
2025 [***] [***] 25% of the Purchase Commitment Quantities shall be purchased on a Quarterly basis.
2026 [***] [***] 25% of the Purchase Commitment Quantities shall be purchased on a Quarterly basis.
2027 [***] [***] 25% of the Purchase Commitment Quantities shall be purchased on a Quarterly basis.

3.2Section 10.1 of the Agreement shall be extended until December 31, 2027. All other terms and conditions in Section 10.1 shall remain in full force and effect.

4.Final Agreement. From and after the execution of this Sixth Amendment, all references in the Agreement (or in the Sixth Amendment) to 'this Agreement,' 'hereof,' 'herein,' 'hereto,' and similar words or phrases shall mean and refer to the Agreement as amended by this Sixth Amendment. The Agreement as amended by this Sixth Amendment constitutes the entire agreement by and between the Parties as to the subject matter hereof. Except as expressly modified by this Sixth Amendment, all other terms and conditions of the Agreement shall remain in full force and effect

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of MannKind and Amphastar has caused this Sixth Amendment to be executed by their duly authorized officers.

MannKind Corporation Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
By:

/s/ Steven B. Binder

By:

/s/ Jacob Liawatidewi

Name: Steven B. Binder Name: Jacob Liawatidewi
Title: Chief Executive Officer Title: EVP Corporate Administration Center

Disclaimer

MannKind Corporation published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANNKIND CORPORATION
06:11aMANNKIND  : HAS BEEN OMITTED BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) IS THE..
PU
06:09aMANNKIND CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matte..
AQ
05/20MANNKIND  : INDYCAR Driver Conor Daly To Share His Personal Diabetes Story And R..
PR
05/14MANNKIND  : Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/14MANNKIND  : Initiated at Sector Perform by RBC, Price Target Set at $5/Share
MT
05/13MANNKIND  : Announces Partnership With Type 1 Diabetes IndyCar Driver Conor Daly
AQ
05/12MANNKIND  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/12MANNKIND CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/12MANNKIND  : Q1 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
05/12MANNKIND  : Earnings Flash (MNKD) MANNKIND Reports Q1 Revenue $17.4M, vs. Street..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 77,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 056 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart MANNKIND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MannKind Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANNKIND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,17 $
Last Close Price 4,24 $
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Binder CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James Samuel Shannon Chairman
Joseph Kocinsky Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Kaiserman Vice President-Medical Affairs & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANNKIND CORPORATION35.46%1 056
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.74%84 569
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.81%62 240
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.63%54 678
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.59%51 827
BIONTECH SE139.07%47 070