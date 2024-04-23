Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver-focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. It holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill orogenic gold property (Golden Hill), located in the underexplored Precambrian Shield, Bolivia. The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property as well as a 100% interest in each of the La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay properties. The Company also holds highly prospective licenses for East Trend and Media Sur properties, in the San Ramon Greenstone belt in Bolivia. The East Trend property is comprised of a total of 2,650 hectares and is located within the San Ramon gold-producing district. The Media Sur property is comprised of a total of 4,750 hectares and is centered on the underexplored southern arm of the metasedimentary - metavolcanic faulted greenstone belt.

Sector -