Effective April 23, 2024, Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to FAS from MNTR.
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.26 CAD
|-3.70%
|+1.96%
|+116.67%
|Apr. 03
|Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.3 million in funding
|CI
|Feb. 28
|Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints Greig Hutton as New Director
|CI
