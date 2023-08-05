Manorama Industries Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,115.63 million compared to INR 729.71 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,147.57 million compared to INR 736.28 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 115.53 million compared to INR 67.69 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.69 compared to INR 5.68 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.69 compared to INR 5.67 a year ago.

