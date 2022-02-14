Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ManpowerGroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   US56418H1005

MANPOWERGROUP INC.

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ManpowerGroup Announced as VivaTech Gold HR Partner for Sixth Year at World-Leading Innovation and Tech Event

02/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) joins the biggest names in tech as the only Gold HR Partner at VivaTech – the world's leading technology conference taking place in Paris, June 15 -18, 2022. ManpowerGroup will be showcasing its latest technology and innovation to redesign the future of HR as well as crowdsourcing new ideas to solve ESG challenges.

"We're excited to return to VivaTech to share how the powerful combination of AI, machine learning and analytics coupled with human expertise is critical to create a more future-ready workforce and revolutionize the employee experience," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "Taking a collective approach to shared value creation using disruptive, innovative tech is how we can deliver on our commitments to people and planet with new urgency in the post-Covid era."

ManpowerGroup's #WorkingToChangeTheWorld lab at VivaTech will host the talented 30 shortlisted start-ups.  They will be showcasing tech-driven solutions to ManpowerGroup's three ESG-focused HR Challenges:

  • How to make hybrid work work for all;
  • How to nudge people towards sustainable behaviors and positive environmental impact; and
  • How to use tech to optimize the employee experience.

"Positive climate action and stronger social impact are becoming non-negotiables for individuals and organizations," said Ruth Harper, ManpowerGroup Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer & lead judge for the ManpowerGroup Viva challenges. "That's why we're excited to be crowdsourcing bold, new ideas from start-ups around the world on how tech can solve some of the world's most pressing ESG challenges.  We know from experience that diversity of thought creates valuable partnerships and solutions that can scale for the many not just the few.  And we're looking forward to welcoming our finalists to VivaTech in June."

To read more and enter the VivaTech HR Challenges - Design the Future of HR competition click here.

Follow @ManpowerGroup at VivaTech on Twitter and join the conversation using #HRevolution #WorkingToChangeTheWorld #VivaTech. For updates from ManpowerGroup at VivaTech, visit https://vivatechnology.com/partners/manpower-group/.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP 

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

Manpower (PRNewsfoto/ManpowerGroup)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-announced-as-vivatech-gold-hr-partner-for-sixth-year-at-world-leading-innovation-and-tech-event-301481812.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


© PRNewswire 2022
