    MAN   US56418H1005

MANPOWERGROUP INC.

(MAN)
ManpowerGroup : Declares $1.26 Dividend - Form 8-K

11/12/2021 | 05:18pm EST
ManpowerGroup Declares $1.26 Dividend

MILWAUKEE (November 12, 2021)- The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.26 per share, payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.

Additional financial information about ManpowerGroup, including stock history and annual shareholder reports, can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

Disclaimer

ManpowerGroup Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 703 M - -
Net income 2021 390 M - -
Net cash 2021 58,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 5 554 M 5 554 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 45,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 102,39 $
Average target price 121,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Managers and Directors
Jonas Prising Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Thomas McGinnis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer
Randy Herold Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer
Gina R. Boswell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANPOWERGROUP INC.13.54%5 554
RANDSTAD N.V.15.55%12 975
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.86.01%12 873
ADECCO GROUP AG-22.62%8 638
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.73.83%6 056
51JOB, INC.-22.59%3 654