MANPOWERGROUP INC.

(MAN)
  Report
11/06 04:10:00 pm
74.38 USD   -1.41%
MANPOWERGROUP : Increases Dividend 7.3 Percent
PR
MANPOWERGROUP : Q3 2020 Presentation
PU
MANPOWERGROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
ManpowerGroup : Increases Dividend 7.3 Percent

11/06/2020 | 04:31pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.17 per share, a 7.3 percent increase from the most recent dividend of $1.09 per share paid in June 2020.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020. 

Additional financial information about ManpowerGroup, including stock history and annual shareholder reports, can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2020 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eleventh year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. 

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-increases-dividend-7-3-percent-301168070.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about MANPOWERGROUP INC.
04:31pMANPOWERGROUP : Increases Dividend 7.3 Percent
PR
10/20MANPOWERGROUP : Q3 2020 Presentation
PU
10/20MANPOWERGROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20MANPOWER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20MANPOWERGROUP : Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
PR
10/08U.S. auto suppliers scramble to fill factory jobs
RE
10/05MANPOWERGROUP : to Announce 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PR
10/01Jobless Claims Hold Steady for Fifth Straight Week -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/01Jobless Claims Plateau Points to Slowing Economic Recovery
DJ
09/14MANPOWERGROUP : Talent Solutions TAPFIN MSP Recognized as Star Performer and Glo..
PR
More news
