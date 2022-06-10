Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ManpowerGroup Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MAN   US56418H1005

MANPOWERGROUP INC.

(MAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
86.86 USD   -2.33%
FROM SURVIVING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC TO THRIVING AT WORK : Manpowergroup research explores what flexibility means for workers; partners with thrive to identify ways employers can support employee well-being
PR
Goldman Sachs Adjusts ManpowerGroup Price Target to $81 From $86, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Named a Star Performer and Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by Everest Group
PR
Summary 
Summary

ManpowerGroup : June 2022 Investor Presentation

06/10/2022
Investor Presentation

June 2022

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated December 31, 2021, as well as the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which information is incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "believe," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions.

Please note that ManpowerGroup's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are available online at www.manpowergroup.comin the section titled "Investor Relations." This presentation includes constant currency growth rates, which are further explained in our 10-K.

June 2022

ManpowerGroup | Investor Presentation

2

Over 70 Years of Global Workforce Expertise

Global Workforce Solutions Company

Source

IT Staffing

Project Solutions

Professional Recruiting

Contingent Staffing

Permanent Recruiting

Skills Training

Develop

Leader Development

Talent Assessment

Workforce Planning

Career Mobility End-User Services

Manage

Managed Service Provider

Career Transition

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Workforce Consulting

Providing meaningful work for over 600,000 people everyday

Connecting millions of job seekers with work every year, globally

Finding talent solutions for clients from Fortune 100 to small/medium companies

$

Revenues of

75

2,200

30K

$21 billion

Countries &

Offices

Employees

Territories

June 2022

ManpowerGroup | Investor Presentation

3

Globally Recognized Leader

Our Science Based Targets validated by SBTi as part of our commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2045 or sooner - leader in our industry

Recognized by Glass Lewis and Sustainalytics in 2nd percentile of all companies (94 of 13,676), 1st in HR Services (#1 of 57) & 4th in Commercial Services (13 of 380)

MCSI ESG Rating upgraded to AA Leader Status

Earned new EcoVadis ratings in 7 countries in 2021, bringing our cumulative total of Platinum, Gold and Silver ratings to 24+ countries & at the Global level in the last 5 years

Named to the DJSI - the gold standard for corporate sustainability leaders for

13 consecutive years

Named to FTSE4Good Index for 13 consecutive years

Recognized as a best place to work in the U.S. by the Disability Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year​

Received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index for the seventh consecutive year

Right Management named Best Management Consulting Firms 2022; Canada's Best Employers 2022; World's Best Employers 2021; Best Employers for New Grads 2021; America's Best Temp Staffing Firms 2021, & Best Recruiters - Professional Search 2021

Recognized as a Catalyst Champion for Change among 70+ companies in advancing women, particularly women of color.

ManpowerGroup leaders named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2021 Staffing 100 Europe,

2022 Staffing 100 North America & Latin America

The only company in our industry awarded ALM Intelligence's Pacesetter designation, recognized for our digitally-enabled,data-driven workforce solutions

Earned RPO leader designation for six consecutive years and TAPFIN recognized for the fourth year as MSP leader

Named global RPO leader for 12 consecutive years & TAPFIN recognized as MSP leader for eight consecutive years​

Business Leader

One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year - more than any organization in the industry​

Ranked 165 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500

Ranked 1,835 on the 2021 Global 2000

ManpowerGroup was named a 2021 CSO50 Award Winner, recognized for our use of innovation & a people-first approach to solving today's security challenges.

Nominated for Corporate Governance Awards 2020 for Best Compliance & Ethics Program by Corporate Secretary

June 2022

ManpowerGroup | Investor Presentation

4

Forces Driving Client Priorities

This time of

Individual

Customer

Choice

Sophistication

CERTAIN

UNCERTAINTY

and change

REQUIRES new

Demographics /

ways of getting

Technological

work done

Talent

Revolutions

Management

Our

INNOVATIVE WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS provide flexibility and agility to our clients as they face these challenges

June 2022

ManpowerGroup | Investor Presentation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ManpowerGroup Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 350 M - -
Net income 2022 452 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 4 581 M 4 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MANPOWERGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
ManpowerGroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANPOWERGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 86,86 $
Average target price 109,83 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Prising Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Thomas McGinnis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer
Randy Herold Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer
Michael J. van Handel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-8.63%4 690
RANDSTAD N.V.-12.92%10 342
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-18.31%9 908
ADECCO GROUP AG-20.92%6 625
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.95%4 361
STERLING CHECK CORP.-13.46%1 765