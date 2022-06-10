ManpowerGroup : June 2022 Investor Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated December 31, 2021, as well as the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which information is incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "believe," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions.
Please note that ManpowerGroup's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are available online at www.manpowergroup.comin the section titled "Investor Relations." This presentation includes constant currency growth rates, which are further explained in our 10-K.
Providing meaningful work for over 600,000 people everyday
Connecting millions of job seekers with work every year, globally
Finding talent solutions for clients from Fortune 100 to small/medium companies
Revenues of
75
2,200
30K
$21 billion
Countries &
Offices
Employees
Territories
Globally Recognized Leader
Our Science Based Targets validated by SBTi as part of our commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2045 or sooner - leader in our industry
Recognized by Glass Lewis and Sustainalytics in 2nd percentile of all companies (94 of 13,676), 1st in HR Services (#1 of 57) & 4th in Commercial Services (13 of 380)
MCSI ESG Rating upgraded to AA Leader Status
Earned new EcoVadis ratings in 7 countries in 2021, bringing our cumulative total of Platinum, Gold and Silver ratings to 24+ countries & at the Global level in the last 5 years
Named to the DJSI - the gold standard for corporate sustainability leaders for
13 consecutive years
Named to FTSE4Good Index for 13 consecutive years
Recognized as a best place to work in the U.S. by the Disability Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year
Received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index for the seventh consecutive year
Right Management named Best Management Consulting Firms 2022; Canada's Best Employers 2022; World's Best Employers 2021; Best Employers for New Grads 2021; America's Best Temp Staffing Firms 2021, & Best Recruiters - Professional Search 2021
Recognized as a Catalyst Champion for Change among 70+ companies in advancing women, particularly women of color.
ManpowerGroup leaders named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2021 Staffing 100 Europe,
2022 Staffing 100 North America & Latin America
The only company in our industry awarded ALM Intelligence's Pacesetter designation, recognized for our digitally-enabled,data-driven workforce solutions
Earned RPO leader designation for six consecutive years and TAPFIN recognized for the fourth year as MSP leader
Named global RPO leader for 12 consecutive years & TAPFIN recognized as MSP leader for eight consecutive years
Business Leader
One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year - more than any organization in the industry
Ranked 165 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500
Ranked 1,835 on the 2021 Global 2000
ManpowerGroup was named a 2021 CSO50 Award Winner, recognized for our use of innovation & a people-first approach to solving today's security challenges.
Nominated for Corporate Governance Awards 2020 for Best Compliance & Ethics Program by Corporate Secretary
Forces Driving Client Priorities
This time of
Individual
Customer
Choice
Sophistication
CERTAIN
UNCERTAINTY
and change
REQUIRES new
Demographics /
ways of getting
Technological
work done
Talent
Revolutions
Management
Our
INNOVATIVE WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS provide flexibility and agility to our clients as they face these challenges
