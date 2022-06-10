ManpowerGroup : June 2022 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated December 31, 2021, as well as the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which information is incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "believe," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions.

Please note that ManpowerGroup's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are available online at www.manpowergroup.comin the section titled "Investor Relations." This presentation includes constant currency growth rates, which are further explained in our 10-K.