Manpowergroup Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
ManpowerGroup Elects Muriel Pénicaud to Board of Directors
PR
ManpowerGroup Maintains Semi-Annual Dividend at $1.36/Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ManpowerGroup Launches Cybersecurity Analyst Apprenticeship Program in the United States

11/15/2022 | 02:43pm EST
The program will be delivered by Experis, ManpowerGroup's IT specialist brand, to address national cyber talent shortage

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the National Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint launched by the White House, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security in July, ManpowerGroup today announced its new national Registered Apprenticeship Program for Cybersecurity Analysts.

The program, approved by DOL's Office of Apprenticeship (OA), will be administered by Experis, a global leader in IT professional staffing and project services and part of ManpowerGroup, and will be open to Experis' IT clients and channel partners. By building competencies for in-demand cyber roles with accelerated learning delivered in tandem with on-the-job mentoring, these partners will be able to move quickly to effectively recruit and train apprentices nationwide for critically needed cybersecurity roles, while also diversifying their cyber workforces.

ManpowerGroup's Cybersecurity Apprenticeship program is competency-based, enabling partners' apprentices to move through their paid on-the-job learning skill-building work at their own pace while working with a mentor. Through the program, apprentices will also complete industry-validated related instruction to gain critical technical knowledge and upon completion earn at least one nationally recognized, portable credential.

"It's a huge honor for ManpowerGroup to be the only U.S.-based workforce solutions company to ever receive the National Apprenticeship Sponsor designation," said Martie Telepo, Government Solutions Director for ManpowerGroup. "We are excited to grow our apprentice programs and provide organizations with the in-demand skills they need while continuing in our mission to be creators of talent at scale."

ManpowerGroup worked closely with Safal Partners, a DOL national industry intermediary charged launching, promoting, and expanding apprenticeship programs in cybersecurity and related tech occupations nationwide, to develop their new national program.

"ManpowerGroup's program is a game-changer for its Experis IT clients and channel partners," said Katie Adams, Senior Director at Safal. "It provides them with a structured, scalable, and industry-validated program they can join quickly and easily to both source and train talent or provide upskilling for current incumbent workers. We are proud to support ManpowerGroup in accelerating the organization's ability to fill critically needed cyber roles through its new national Registered Apprenticeship program."

The launch of the U.S.-based initiative is an extension of ManpowerGroup's investment in apprenticeship programs around the world, including in the United Kingdom and Germany, through our family of brands including Experis, Manpower, and Talent Solutions. Apprenticeship is a proven method for recruiting, training, and retaining a stronger and more diverse workforce. According to DOL, 98 percent of companies with apprenticeship programs recommend them as a talent solution and report on average $1.47 return on investment for every $1 invested. By acting as a sponsor, Experis will provide clients and partners with an increased ability to recruit and develop a highly skilled workforce – at a time when companies are facing a global tech talent shortage.

To learn more about ManpowerGroup's new apprenticeship program visit: https://www.manpowergroupusa.com/national-apprenticeship.

About ManpowerGroup 

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-launches-cybersecurity-analyst-apprenticeship-program-in-the-united-states-301679147.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


© PRNewswire 2022
