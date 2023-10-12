ManpowerGroup celebrates more than seven decades of helping people find meaningful, sustainable employment by hosting students for a career day event at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With ManpowerGroup's (NYSE: MAN) 75th anniversary approaching, the global workforce solutions leader is marking the milestone by giving back to the Milwaukee community where it was founded in 1948. The company is teaming up with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and the Milwaukee Bucks as part of MMAC's "Be the Spark" initiative to provide industry specific connected experiences for high school students. ManpowerGroup's "Netting an In-Demand Career Day" will be held at Fiserv Forum on October 19.

Approximately 250 sophomores, juniors, and seniors from Milwaukee's choice, charter, and public schools, including Milwaukee Public School's Audubon Technology and Communications High School, Bay View High School, Golda Meir School, and Riverside University High School, Bradley Technology & Trade High School, Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, Milwaukee Academy of Science, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, and Whitefish Bay High School will have the opportunity to engage with professionals who work in the industries of Advanced Manufacturing, Business/Finance, Healthcare, and Technology. The event will highlight a variety of high-demand careers through the lens of the Milwaukee Bucks organization and their supply chain. The students will gain insights into how these careers contribute to the success of organizations like the Bucks, and hopefully spark passion points that students can parlay into professional careers.

By 2027, the Milwaukee Region is projected to have more than 245,000 jobs within these four industry clusters, offering an average annual wage of $66,000.

"As we reflect on our 75-year journey of connecting people to meaningful, sustainable work, we're excited to engage the next generation of talent and give back to the city we've called home since our founding," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO. "By spotlighting careers that empower individuals and strengthen communities, we hope to inspire students to pursue their passions and help set them up for success in the future."

"At ManpowerGroup, we believe that meaningful, sustainable employment has the power to change the world. Helping to ready youth for work is one way in which we play a role in the communities that we serve and operate," ManpowerGroup Chief People and Culture Officer Michelle Nettles said. "That's why we are proud to join together with partners like the Bucks, MMAC, and United Way to support the development of tomorrow's workforce by engaging diverse high school students across the city for this Career Experience Day. Our goals today are to show students the career possibilities right here in Milwaukee while sparking their passions and inspiring them to pursue their dreams."

"As one of our region's most iconic brands, the Bucks are uniquely positioned to highlight the variety of attractive career opportunities that exist here in the Milwaukee Region," MMAC President Tim Sheehy said. "We often think of the Bucks as a team on the court, but there's a much larger 'team behind the team' that makes it all possible – and within that team, there are many high-quality, high-demand careers. Connecting students with career-based learning experiences has been a longstanding MMAC priority, and we're happy to have the opportunity to do so again."

Media are invited to capture the excitement of this event. Please contact MMAC Senior Director of Communications Ryan Amundson at ramundson@mmac.org or (414) 287-4152 to secure event details. Media arrival is scheduled between 9:30 - 10 a.m. on October 19, with parking and entry points to be communicated. The event will commence at 10 a.m. and feature exclusive interview opportunities.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram .

ABOUT THE METROPOLITAN MILWAUKEE ASSOCIATION OF COMMERCE

For more than 160 years, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce has been serving area businesses as a private, not-for-profit organization. Today we represent approximately 1,800 member businesses with 300,000 employees in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties and beyond. Our mission is to improve metro Milwaukee as a place to invest capital, grow business and create jobs. mmac.org

