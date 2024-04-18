ManpowerGroup: quarterly EPS almost halved
The human resources services group explains that it observed a continuing difficult environment in North America and Europe during the quarter, but solid demand in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
It forecasts second-quarter EPS of between $1.24 and $1.34, including an unfavorable currency effect estimated at seven cents and excluding the operating losses of Proservia Germany (in liquidation), estimated at eight cents.
