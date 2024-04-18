ManpowerGroup reports EPS of 0.81 dollars for the quarter ended March 2024, compared with 1.51 dollars for the corresponding period in 2023, on revenues down 7% to 4.4 billion dollars (-5% at constant exchange rates).

The human resources services group explains that it observed a continuing difficult environment in North America and Europe during the quarter, but solid demand in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

It forecasts second-quarter EPS of between $1.24 and $1.34, including an unfavorable currency effect estimated at seven cents and excluding the operating losses of Proservia Germany (in liquidation), estimated at eight cents.

