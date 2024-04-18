ManpowerGroup Inc. is a workforce solutions company. The Company's workforce solutions and services include recruitment and assessment, upskilling, reskilling, training and development, career management, outsourcing, and workforce consulting. The Company's portfolio of recruitment services includes permanent, temporary and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative, industrial and information technology (IT) professional positions. These services are provided under its Manpower and Experis brands. Its Talent Solutions brand specializes in the delivery of customized workforce strategies and new solutions and creating added value that addresses its clientsâ complex global workforce needs. Its Talent Solutions combine global offerings of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), TAPFIN - Managed Service Provider (MSP) and right management to provide data-driven capabilities that help organizations with their workforce transformation.

Sector Employment Services