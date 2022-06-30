Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ManpowerGroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   US56418H1005

MANPOWERGROUP INC.

(MAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
76.41 USD   -0.26%
05:30pManpowerGroup to Announce 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
09:08aMANPOWERGROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24Livehire, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Enter Deal for Direct Sourcing Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ManpowerGroup to Announce 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

06/30/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the world leader in innovative workforce solutions, today announced that it plans to release 2nd quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Management will discuss the results the same day in a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed on the company's website.

The webcast will be available for replay at the same URL beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on July 19, 2022.  The replay will remain available for 30 days in this location. Supplemental financial information referenced in the webcast and the text of the 2nd quarter press release can be found on the company's website, in the section titled "Financial Information," after 7:30 a.m. Central Time on July 19, 2022.

About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. For more information, visit  www.manpowergroup.com.      

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-to-announce-2nd-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301579234.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MANPOWERGROUP INC.
05:30pManpowerGroup to Announce 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
09:08aMANPOWERGROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
06/24Livehire, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Enter Deal for Direct Sourcing Technology
MT
06/24Notice of Redemption and Cancellation of Listing
AQ
06/23Livehire Signs Strategic Partnership with Manpowergroup Talent Solutions, Tapfin Divisi..
CI
06/15THE NEW AGE OF TECH TALENT : Experis releases new report showing 'soft skills are the new ..
PR
06/15THE NEW AGE OF TECH TALENT : Experis releases new report showing 'soft skills are the new ..
AQ
06/10MANPOWERGROUP : June 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06/09FROM SURVIVING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC TO : Manpowergroup research explores what flexibility me..
PR
06/07Goldman Sachs Adjusts ManpowerGroup Price Target to $81 From $86, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANPOWERGROUP INC.
More recommendations