MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 2nd, to mark its 75th anniversary. Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising, along with the executive leadership team and members of the Board of Directors, will be at the Stock Exchange to celebrate this significant milestone and the company's ongoing commitment to shaping the future of work.

"For more than seven decades, our mission has been clear: to connect people with meaningful, sustainable employment while providing our clients with the talent and workforce solutions they need to succeed. As we celebrate this milestone, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our clients and the millions of associates we have placed with them for their enduring trust and collaboration," said Prising. "As the world of work undergoes unprecedented changes, driven by AI and the shift toward a more sustainable future, we're committed to providing our clients with the global solutions and talent they need to adapt, prosper, and grow."

Recognizing that the rapid pace of digital transformation and the growing emphasis on environmental responsibility will require new skills and increase the need for specialized talent, ManpowerGroup is actively preparing to help organizations and individuals navigate this transition.

"Since day one, we have believed that every permanent and temporary assignment, every learning opportunity, has the potential to change someone's life. We know this from the millions of people we have placed in meaningful employment throughout our history," said Ruth Harper, Chief Sustainability Officer. "And when we look to the future and see the speed with which skills are changing, we are committed to being creators of talent at scale – especially for emerging sectors like tech and in roles that will power the green transition. This is good for people, their prosperity, and the planet."

ManpowerGroup was founded as Manpower in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1948 when attorneys Elmer Winter and Aaron Scheinfeld struggled to find a temporary typist to meet a deadline, identifying a gap in the market. At the same time, there was an influx of working women as men returned from World War II. Manpower quickly expanded internationally and today, the company's Diversification, Digitization, and Innovation (DDI) strategy is transforming how it operates, allowing it to navigate the current landscape and offer a full spectrum of workforce solutions across its family of brands in more than 70 countries and territories:

Manpower specializes in contingent staffing, permanent resourcing, and upskilling through its Manpower MyPath ® program.

specializes in contingent staffing, permanent resourcing, and upskilling through its Manpower MyPath program. Experis focuses on IT services and professional resourcing, and advanced technical training, coaching, and skills development via the Experis Academy.

focuses on IT services and professional resourcing, and advanced technical training, coaching, and skills development via the Experis Academy. Talent Solutions delivers data-driven talent management, including RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management, all powered by the company's PowerSuite® HR tech stack.

The closing bell ceremony will be broadcast on NYSE TV Live from 3:30 - 4:00 pm ET.

To learn more about ManpowerGroup's 75-year history and its vision for the future of work, visit: www.manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

