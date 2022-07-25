Mantaro Precious Metals : Annual Financial Statements 2022 Year End

For the Year Ended February 28, 2022 and Period from May 25, 2020 (Date of Incorporation) to February 28, 2021

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders and Directors of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity for the periods ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 and the related notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the periods ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with those requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter - Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 2 of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information, which comprises the information included in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis to be filed with the relevant Canadian securities commissions.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.