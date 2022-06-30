Mantaro Precious Metals : Annual Management Discussion and Analysis 2022 Year End

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended February 28, 2022 Prepared as of June 28, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the year ended February 28, 2022, prepared as of June 28, 2022 The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared by management. The following discussion of performance, financial condition and future prospects should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2022, of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.) ("Mantaro" or the "Company") and notes thereto. The information provided herein supplements but does not form part of the consolidated financial statements. This discussion covers the year ended February 28, 2022 and the subsequent period up to the date of issue of this MD&A. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2022, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) if it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. This MD&A is intended to help the reader understand Mantaro, its operations, financial performance, current and future business environment and opportunities and risks facing the Company. Certain statements in this report incorporate forward looking information. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those discussed elsewhere in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the success of mining exploration work, title disputes or claims, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources and capital expenditures. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intends", "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or various of such words and phrases or state certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements to differ. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans are refined over time, the future price of gold and other precious or base metals, possible variations in minerals resources, grade or recovery rates, accidents, labour disputes, title disputes and other risks of the mining industry, fluctuation of currency exchange rates, delays in obtaining, or inability to obtain, required governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, claims limitations on insurance coverage, as well as other factors discussed under "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are made as of the date of this MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume the obligations to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. 2

For a description of material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this MD&A, please see "Risks and Uncertainties." DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND OVERVIEW Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is an exploration stage company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia. The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are all located in Peru. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MNTR". The Company's head and registered and records office is located at Suite 704, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5. The Company has not commenced commercial operations. At present, the Company has no current operating income. Without additional financing, the Company may not be able to fund its ongoing operations and complete its exploration and development activities. The Company intends to finance its future requirements through a combination of debt and/or equity issuance. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain such financings or obtain them on favourable terms. These uncertainties may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company will need to raise sufficient working capital to maintain operations. In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, surfaced in Wuhan, China and has reached multiple other regions and countries, including Lima Region, Peru, where the Company's Silver Properties are located. The coronavirus pandemic is evolving, and to date has led to the implementation of various responses, including government-imposed quarantines, travel restrictions and other public health safety measures. The extent to which the coronavirus impacts the Company's ability to carry out exploration of its properties or those of its third-party partners, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the outbreak, new information that will emerge concerning the severity of the coronavirus and the actions to contain the coronavirus or treat its impact, among others. The Company may be required to implement strict measures, or may be required to implement strict measures depending on the circumstances moving forward. Operational Highlights Option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Golden, located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivian Shield, Bolivia. As part of the acquisition of Golden Hill, the Company collected 10 tonnes of mineralized quartz vein material from two production blasts on the -55 m level of the C2 vein at La Escarcha mine for the purpose of metallurgical testing. Highlights of the metallurgical study include: High average head grade of 5.53 g/t Au by fire assay and 5.96 g/t by cyanide bottle roll for bulk sample of primary sulphidic material taken from underground at La Escarcha.

Gold recovery of 73.6% with single pass gravity separation of primary sulphidic material from La Escarcha underground.

An average cyanide recovery of 94% was achieved for primary sulphidic mineralization taken from the underground bulk sample. Commencement of a maiden 5,000 metre drill program at the Golden Hill Property in May 2022. A sampling program was conducted at the San Jose Silver Property, including the discovery of seven new veins. Silver assays at the Santas Gloria Silver Property of up to 10,000g/t silver at Tembladera level 3, 7,860g/t silver at Tembladera level 1 and up to 4,100 g/t silver at San Jorge was evaluated. 3

6. Metallurgical test work of sulphide samples taken from underground adits at Santas Gloria Silver Property support both bulk flotation flow-path and sequential flotation flow-path. The bulk flotation flow-path producing a single gold, silver, lead and zinc rougher concentrate (15 minutes of flotation and 8.6% mass pull) with 10,545 g/t silver, 5.38 g/t gold, 5.17% zinc and 13.8% lead and recovering 88.1% of the silver, 80.9% of the gold, 64.4% of the zinc and 79.3% of the lead. During the year ended February 28, 2022, the Company incurred the following exploration and evaluation expenditures: La Purisima, Santas Cerro Luque Gloria San Jose and Silver Silver Huaranay Golden Hill Property Property Properties Property Total $ $ $ $ $ Acquisition costs 298,601 407,055 - 1,052,252 1,757,908 Administration 58,966 50,312 - 109,113 218,391 Assays 45,256 44,680 - 42,091 132,027 Field costs 407,783 338,346 - - 746,129 Geological 118,359 36,227 - 355,211 509,797 Project management 218,395 221,255 - 73,416 513,066 1,147,360 1,097,875 - 1,632,083 3,877,318 Golden Hill Property The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property. It comprises of one mineral concession totaling 4,468 hectares and offers direct access through the historic mining town of San Ramon, Bolivia. The Golden Hill concession is centered on a broadly north-south trending regional structure that hosts the La Escarcha underground mine and Gabby, the Garrapatillia and Brownfields workings and gold-bearing vein occurrences in its western hanging wall. The same structure hosts numerous saprolite gold and hard rock gold deposits to the north and south of the Golden Hill concession over a strike length of at least 25 kilometers - underpinning the significant control the structure exerts on gold mineralization. A northwest-trending splay of this structure hosts areas of alluvial and saprolitic/hard rock workings within the Golden Hill concession and immediately to the north. At least six strike kilometers of these structures are known within the concession - in addition to the four kilometers between La Escarcha and Brownfield which have been mapped in detail. Known mineralization and surface anomalism is open along strike on all structures. Mineralization between La Escarcha and Brownfields is characterized by a series of broadly parallel, north-south trending, very steeply dipping quartz veins that are between 1 to 5 meters wide. Mineralization is hosted in mafic metavolcanics, at the contact of metavolcanics and metasediments, and within metasediments. In May 2022,the Company commenced its maiden 5,000 metre diamond drill program at Golden Hill. The Company will initially focus on drilling the numerous veins within the high-grade La Escarcha Gold Mine. Veins are up to 5 meters wide and contain significant visible gold. Golden Hill's staff have reported that gold grades increase downwards from surface to the 60 m level which was under limited development. Most gold appears to be free hosted in fractures within quartz and pyrite. Under the terms of the Golden Hill Property Option Agreement, the Company may acquire up to an 80% interest in the Golden Hill Property by making the following cash payments, share issuances and incurring the following exploration expenditures. The Company will earn an initial 51% interest in the Golden Hill Property by: Paying US $500,000 to the Optionor as follows: US $25,000 on the effective date, ( paid ) 4