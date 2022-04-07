Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTR   CA56450P1018

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(MNTR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/07 12:55:39 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD   +2.86%
05:19pMANTARO PRECIOUS METALS : CFO Certificate
PU
05:19pMANTARO PRECIOUS METALS : CEO Certificate
PU
05:08pMANTARO PRECIOUS METALS : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mantaro Precious Metals : Interim Financial Report 2022 Q3

04/07/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Requirements", Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

Assets

Current

Cash

$

6,041,240

246,569

Restricted cash (Note 5)

-

7,926,848

Prepaid expenses and deposits

51,347

-

Accounts receivable

40,645

-

Deferred transaction costs (Note 5)

-

459,280

6,133,232

8,632,697

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)

4,037,295

1,735,779

$

10,170,527

10,368,476

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)

$

328,105

101,986

Subscriptions payable

6,700

6,700

Share subscription receipts (Note 5)

-

8,251,828

Total liabilities

334,805

8,360,514

Equity

Common shares (Note 5)

13,311,313

1,658,385

Subscriptions received

-

188,212

Reserves

2,028,738

337,100

Deficit

(5,504,329)

(175,735)

Total equity

9,835,722

2,007,962

Total liabilities and equity

$

10,170,527

10,368,476

Going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 9)

Subsequent events (Note 10)

Approved on behalf of the Board on January 31, 2022:

"Charles Hethey" (signed)

Director

"Christopher Wilson" (signed)

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Expenses

Advertising and promotion Management and consulting Insurance

Interest and bank charges Office and miscellaneous Director fees Professional fees

Project investigation costs Share-based payment Shareholder communications Transfer agent and filing fees

Other items

Interest income Foreign exchange loss Listing expense

Loss and comprehensive loss

Three months endedNovember 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

Nine months endedNovember 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

$

  • 13,248 $

155,741

4,612

1,138

21,976

21,000

27,429

49,697

148,464

3,868

6,794

(453,967)

4,233 - -

24,780 - - 1,365 178 - 23,830 - - - - (50,153)

200 - -

$

50,896

593,465

7,349

3,448

50,838

39,759

163,661

193,063

1,630,677

30,879

30,677

(2,794,703)

15,081

(1,616) (2,547,356)

24,780 - - 1,400 178 - 41,443 - - - - (67,801)

200 - -

$ (449,734)

$

(49,953)

$ (5,328,594)

(67,601)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.11)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

59,978,915

25,239,000

59,474,675

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

25,239,000

3| Page

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Common Shares

Amount

$

Share Subscriptions

Received $

Reserves

$

Deficit

$

Total Equity

$

Balance, May 25, 2020 (date of incorporation)

Incorporation share Issuance of common shares Share issuance costs Subscriptions receivable Subscriptions received

Share subscription receipts issuance costs

Loss for the period

1 25,239,000 - - - - -

- 1,668,905

(9,010) (1,250)

- - -

- - - - 188,212

- -

- 202,800 - - - 134,300 -

- - - - - - (67,601)

-

1,871,705

(9,010)

(1,250)

188,212

134,300

(67,601)

Balance, November 30, 2020

25,239,001

393,667

-

-

(67,601)

(2,116,356)

Share issuance costs Loss for the period

- -

(260)

-

- -

- -

- (108,134)

(260) (108,134)

Balance, February 28, 2021

25,239,001

1,658,285

188,212

337,100

(175,735)

2,007,962

Issuance of common shares for RTO Issuance of common shares for subscription receipts

Issuance of common shares for mineral property

Issuance of warrants for mineral property Warrant exercise

Share issuance costs Share-based payment Loss for the period

8,178,538 24,648,794

875,000

- 1,120,000 - - -

2,862,488 8,627,078

263,750

- 392,000 (492,388)

- -

- (188,212)

- - - - - -

- -

60,961 - - 1,630,677 -

- - - - - - - (5,328,594)

2,862,488 8,438,866

263,750

60,961

392,000

(492,388)

1,630,677

(5,328,594)

Balance, November 30, 2021

60,061,333

13,178,813

-

1,880,274

(5,504,329)

9,835,722

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4| Page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mantaro Silver Corp. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 21:06:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
05:19pMANTARO PRECIOUS METALS : CFO Certificate
PU
05:19pMANTARO PRECIOUS METALS : CEO Certificate
PU
05:08pMANTARO PRECIOUS METALS : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
05:08pMANTARO PRECIOUS METALS : Interim Financial Report 2022 Q3
PU
04/06Mantaro Precious Metals Enters into 5,000 Meter Diamond Drill Contract for Golden Hill ..
PR
04/06Mantaro Precious Metals Corp Enters into 5,000 Meter Diamond Drill Contract for Golden ..
CI
04/05Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints Craig Hairfield as CEO
PR
04/05Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints Craig Hairfield as Director
CI
04/05Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints Craig Hairfield as Chief Executive Officer of th..
CI
03/07Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Extends Mineralized Vein Structure Over Two Kilometers at..
PR
More news
Chart MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Christopher Charles Wilson Chairman, CEO & Chief Geologist
Kelvin Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Darren Hazelwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Hickey Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles C. Hethey Executive Director & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.63%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.88%196 121
RIO TINTO PLC24.88%132 917
GLENCORE PLC38.31%88 613
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC34.28%64 290
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)82.17%46 977