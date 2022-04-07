Mantaro Precious Metals : Interim Financial Report 2022 Q3

For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Requirements", Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
November 30, 2021
February 28, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash
$
6,041,240
246,569
Restricted cash (Note 5)
-
7,926,848
Prepaid expenses and deposits
51,347
-
Accounts receivable
40,645
-
Deferred transaction costs (Note 5)
-
459,280
6,133,232
8,632,697
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)
4,037,295
1,735,779
$
10,170,527
10,368,476
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)
$
328,105
101,986
Subscriptions payable
6,700
6,700
Share subscription receipts (Note 5)
-
8,251,828
Total liabilities
334,805
8,360,514
Equity
Common shares(Note 5)
13,311,313
1,658,385
Subscriptions received
-
188,212
Reserves
2,028,738
337,100
Deficit
(5,504,329)
(175,735)
Total equity
9,835,722
2,007,962
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,170,527
10,368,476
Going concern (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 9)
Subsequent events (Note 10)
Approved on behalf of the Board on January 31, 2022:
"Charles Hethey" (signed)
Director
"Christopher Wilson" (signed)
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Expenses
Advertising and promotion Management and consulting Insurance
Interest and bank charges Office and miscellaneous Director fees Professional fees
Project investigation costs Share-based payment Shareholder communications Transfer agent and filing fees
Other items
Interest income Foreign exchange loss Listing expense
Loss and comprehensive loss
Three months endedNovember30, 2021
November30, 2020
Nine months endedNovember30, 2021
November 30, 2020
$
13,248 $
155,741
4,612
1,138
21,976
21,000
27,429
49,697
148,464
3,868
6,794
(453,967)
4,233 - -
24,780 - - 1,365 178 - 23,830 - - - - (50,153)
200 - -
$
50,896
593,465
7,349
3,448
50,838
39,759
163,661
193,063
1,630,677
30,879
30,677
(2,794,703)
15,081
(1,616) (2,547,356)
24,780 - - 1,400 178 - 41,443 - - - - (67,801)
200 - -
$ (449,734)
$
(49,953)
$ (5,328,594)
(67,601)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.11)
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
59,978,915
25,239,000
59,474,675
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
