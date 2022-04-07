Mantaro Precious Metals : Interim Financial Report 2022 Q3

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Requirements", Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

Assets Current Cash $ 6,041,240 246,569 Restricted cash (Note 5) - 7,926,848 Prepaid expenses and deposits 51,347 - Accounts receivable 40,645 - Deferred transaction costs (Note 5) - 459,280 6,133,232 8,632,697 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4) 4,037,295 1,735,779 $ 10,170,527 10,368,476 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6) $ 328,105 101,986 Subscriptions payable 6,700 6,700 Share subscription receipts (Note 5) - 8,251,828 Total liabilities 334,805 8,360,514 Equity Common shares (Note 5) 13,311,313 1,658,385 Subscriptions received - 188,212 Reserves 2,028,738 337,100 Deficit (5,504,329) (175,735) Total equity 9,835,722 2,007,962 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,170,527 10,368,476 Going concern (Note 1) Commitments (Note 9) Subsequent events (Note 10) Approved on behalf of the Board on January 31, 2022: "Charles Hethey" (signed) Director "Christopher Wilson" (signed)

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Expenses

Advertising and promotion Management and consulting Insurance

Interest and bank charges Office and miscellaneous Director fees Professional fees

Project investigation costs Share-based payment Shareholder communications Transfer agent and filing fees

Other items

Interest income Foreign exchange loss Listing expense

Loss and comprehensive loss

Three months endedNovember 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

Nine months endedNovember 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

$

13,248 $

155,741

4,612

1,138

21,976

21,000

27,429

49,697

148,464

3,868

6,794

(453,967)

4,233 - -

24,780 - - 1,365 178 - 23,830 - - - - (50,153)

200 - -

$

50,896

593,465

7,349

3,448

50,838

39,759

163,661

193,063

1,630,677

30,879

30,677

(2,794,703)

15,081

(1,616) (2,547,356)

24,780 - - 1,400 178 - 41,443 - - - - (67,801)

200 - -

$ (449,734)

$

(49,953)

$ (5,328,594)

(67,601)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.11)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

59,978,915

25,239,000

59,474,675

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

25,239,000

3| Page

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Common Shares Amount $ Share Subscriptions Received $ Reserves $ Deficit $ Total Equity $ Balance, May 25, 2020 (date of incorporation) Incorporation share Issuance of common shares Share issuance costs Subscriptions receivable Subscriptions received Share subscription receipts issuance costs Loss for the period 1 25,239,000 - - - - - - 1,668,905 (9,010) (1,250) - - - - - - - 188,212 - - - 202,800 - - - 134,300 - - - - - - - (67,601) - 1,871,705 (9,010) (1,250) 188,212 134,300 (67,601) Balance, November 30, 2020 25,239,001 393,667 - - (67,601) (2,116,356) Share issuance costs Loss for the period - - (260) - - - - - - (108,134) (260) (108,134) Balance, February 28, 2021 25,239,001 1,658,285 188,212 337,100 (175,735) 2,007,962 Issuance of common shares for RTO Issuance of common shares for subscription receipts Issuance of common shares for mineral property Issuance of warrants for mineral property Warrant exercise Share issuance costs Share-based payment Loss for the period 8,178,538 24,648,794 875,000 - 1,120,000 - - - 2,862,488 8,627,078 263,750 - 392,000 (492,388) - - - (188,212) - - - - - - - - 60,961 - - 1,630,677 - - - - - - - - (5,328,594) 2,862,488 8,438,866 263,750 60,961 392,000 (492,388) 1,630,677 (5,328,594) Balance, November 30, 2021 60,061,333 13,178,813 - 1,880,274 (5,504,329) 9,835,722

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4| Page