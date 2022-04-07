Mantaro Precious Metals : Management Discussion and Analysis

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.)

For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021

Prepared as of January 31, 2022

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared by Management. The following discussion of performance, financial condition and future prospects should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the period from incorporation on May 25, 2020 to February 28, 2021 of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Mantaro Silver Corp.) ("Mantaro" or the "Company") and notes thereto. The information provided herein supplements but does not form part of the consolidated financial statements. This discussion covers the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and the subsequent period up to the date of issue of this MD&A. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the period from incorporation on May 25, 2020 to February 28, 2021, and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended November 30, 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) if it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

This MD&A is intended to help the reader understand Mantaro, its operations, financial performance, current and future business environment and opportunities and risks facing the Company. Certain statements in this report incorporate forward looking information and readers are advised to review the cautionary note regarding such statements in Appendix 1 of this MD&A.

Description of Business and Overview

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company", "Mantaro"), an exploration stage company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia. The Company also has an 100% interest in high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are all located in Peru. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MNTR". The Company's head and registered and records office is located at Suite 704, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5.

The Company has not commenced commercial operations. At present, the Company has no current operating income. Without additional financing, the Company may not be able to fund its ongoing operations and complete its development activities. The Company intends to finance its future requirements through a combination of debt and/or equity issuance. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain such financings or obtain them on favourable terms. These uncertainties may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company will need to raise sufficient working capital to maintain operations.

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, surfaced in Wuhan, China and has reached multiple other regions and countries, including Lima Region, Peru, where the Company's Silver Properties are located. The coronavirus pandemic is evolving, and to date has led to the implementation of

various responses, including government-imposed quarantines, travel restrictions and other public health safety measures. The extent to which the coronavirus impacts the Company's ability to carry out exploration of its properties or those of its third-party partners, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the outbreak, new information that will emerge concerning the severity of the coronavirus and the actions to contain the coronavirus or treat its impact, among others. The Company may be required to implement strict measures, or may be required to implement strict measures depending on the circumstances moving forward.

General Development of the Business

The Company is a resource exploration company focused on the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral resource properties. To date, the Company has focused its exploration activities in Bolivia and Peru.

Operational Highlights

1. As part of the acquisition of Golden Hill, the Company collected 10 tonnes of mineralized quartz vein material from two production blasts on the -55 m level of the C2 vein at La Escarcha mine for the purpose of metallurgical testing. Highlights of the metallurgical study include:

• High average head grade of 5.53 g/t Au by fire assay and 5.96 g/t by cyanide bottle roll for bulk sample of primary sulphidic material taken from underground at La Escarcha.

• Gold recovery of 73.6% with single pass gravity separation of primary sulphidic material from La Escarcha underground.

• An average cyanide recovery of 94% was achieved for primary sulphidic mineralization taken from the underground bulk sample.

2. Planning underway for a maiden 5,000 metre drill program at the Golden Hill Property to be commenced in the first quarter 2022.

3. A sampling program was conducted at the San Jose Silver Property, including the discovery of seven new veins.

4. Silver assays at the Santas Gloria Silver Property of up to 10,000g/t silver at Tembladera level 3, 7,860g/t silver at Tembladera level 1 and up to 4,100 g/t silver at San Jorge was evaluated.

During the nine months ended November 30, 2021, the Company incurred the following exploration and evaluation expenditures:

La Purisima, Santas Cerro Gloria San Jose Luque and Golden Silver Silver Huaranay Hill Property Property Properties Property Total $ $ $ $ $ Administration 118,364 48,412 - 98,839 265,615 Assays 45,256 20,371 - 34,849 100,476 Field costs 237,378 164,941 - - 402,319 Geological 104,017 29,149 - 193,472 326,638 Project management 94,126 108,379 - 41,245 243,750 599,141 371,252 - 368,405 1,338,798 3| Page

Santa Gloria Silver Property

The Santas Gloria Silver Property is 100% owned by Mantaro. It comprises of seven mineral concessions totaling 3,272 hectares and is located 55 kilometers directly east of Lima. Santas Gloria is a silver-base metal vein system otherwise known as Cordilleran silver-base metal type. These deposits have many similarities to intermediate sulphidation vein systems. Such deposits are attractive exploration targets due to their often-high-grade nature and the large vertical extent of precious and base metal endowment.

Silver is the main target commodity at Santas Gloria. Historic surface sampling reported grades of over 400 oz/t Ag from bonanza shoots. Combined lead and zinc values range from 2% to 20% in the high-grade silver zones. Information derived from report on Santas Gloria Mining Project by Dr. Alberto Rios Carranza (2020). There are over 10 kilometers of intermediate sulphidation veins arranged into three key target zones: Tembladera, Elaine and Santa Cruz. The system has never been drilled tested and exploitation of silver was limited to two areas of the San Jorge and Tembladera veins.

Historical production of silver has been carried out on Santas Gloria since colonial times. To date, an estimated 4 kilometers of underground workings have exploited 2 of the 22 veins at Santas Gloria. In 2005 and 2006, the San Jorge and Tembladera veins were worked on six levels. Santas Gloria is permitted for 30 tonne per day extraction. A small processing plant at site produced silver concentrates with reported silver recoveries of 85%-90%. Information derived from report on Santas Gloria Mining Project by Dr. Alberto Rios Carranza (2020).

An extensive mapping and channel sampling program at Santas Gloria was undertaken throughout 2021. Channel samples taken in oxidized outcrop defined a number of significantly silver and gold anomalous intermediate sulphidation veins which are up to 5 metres wide, multiphase, and have strike extensions in excess of 1 km. There are over 12 strike km of untested veins at Santas Gloria. Channel sampling of sulphide material in historical adits returned robust assays of up to >10,000 g/t Ag, 56.3 g/t Au, 10.3 % Pb and 9.07 % Zn (see news release dated June 2, 2021).

Metallurgical test work of sulphide samples taken from underground adits supports both bulk flotation flow-path and sequential flotation flow-path, with the bulk flotation flow-path producing a single gold, silver, lead and zinc rougher concentrate (15 minutes of flotation and 8.6% mass pull) with 10,545 g/t silver, 5.38 g/t gold, 5.17% zinc and 13.8% lead and recovering 88.1% of the silver, 80.9% of the gold, 64.4% of the zinc and 79.3% of the lead (see news release dated August 9, 2021).

The Company has undertaken extensive permitting and community work at Santas Gloria Silver Property. To date, it has received its three archaeological certificates (CIRA) following various archaeology surveys completed by Geades and a site inspection by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture (Ministerio de Cultura). The CIRAs represent an important step in the exploration and drill permitting process and covers all areas that the Company may wish to drill test in 2022. A community access agreement is in place until 2028.

San Jose Silver Property

The San Jose Silver Property is a highly prospective silver property located within the prolific Miocene-Pilocene Epithermal belt. The San Jose Silver Property, which is 100% owned, is comprised of five mineral concessions totaling 3,300 hectares and is located 180 km north of Lima. Upon completion of the Transaction, Mantaro will focus on detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling of all veins and inferred vein extensions. This work will provide a much better understanding of key controls on mineralization and allow for most effective drill targeting.

An access agreement with the UTCAS community has been granted, providing the Company access throughout much of the San Jose Silver Property as well as permitting the Company to conduct non-

invasive surface exploration activities. This agreement also represents the desires of both parties to continue to develop an open dialog and mutually beneficial interests in the San Jose property.

Field work at San Jose was designed as a first pass sampling program of the Utcas East and Utcas West targets. Reconnaissance mapping resulted in the identification of seven new veins - the two larger named Ponderosa and Peguycuta. A total of 11 samples contained greater than 100 g/t silver, including 376 g/t silver, and 7 samples contained greater than 1 g/t gold, including 6.44 g/t gold. The Company is planning a more extensive field program for the first quarter 2022.

La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties

The La Purisima Property covers 1,075 hectares and reported historical assays of up to 8 ounces per tonne Ag and 2.5 grams per tonne Au.

The Cerro Luque Property covers 1,650 hectares, contains multiple historic adits within its alterations system and reported historic assays of 11 ounces per tonne Ag.

The Huaranay Property covers 2,000 hectares and includes two gold prospects (Corrales and Chinchango). It also has a historic silver mine with reported grades of up to 37 ounces per tonne Ag.

Golden Hill Property

The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property. It comprises of one mineral concession totaling 4,468 hectares and offers direct access through the historic mining town of San Ramon, Bolivia. The Golden Hill concession is centered on a broadly north-south trending regional structure that hosts the La Escarcha underground mine and Gabby, the Garrapatillia and Brownfields workings and gold-bearing vein occurrences in its western hanging wall. The same structure hosts numerous saprolite gold and hard rock gold deposits to the north and south of the Golden Hill concession over a strike length of at least 25 kilometers - underpinning the significant control the structure exerts on gold mineralization.

A northwest-trending splay of this structure hosts areas of alluvial and saprolitic/hard rock workings within the Golden Hill concession and immediately to the north. At least six strike kilometers of these structures are known within the concession - in addition to the four kilometers between La Escarcha and Brownfield which have been mapped in detail. Known mineralization and surface anomalism is open along strike on all structures. Mineralization between La Escarcha and Brownfields is characterized by a series of broadly parallel, north-south trending, very steeply dipping quartz veins that are between 1 to 5 meters wide. Mineralization is hosted in mafic metavolcanics, at the contact of metavolcanics and metasediments, and within metasediments.

La Escarcha, Gaby and Brownfield are drill ready targets. Ahead of drilling, the Company is planning to channel sample all underground levels at la Escarcha, in addition to the 200 kilogram bulk sample that has already been taken for bench-scale metallurgical testing at SGS Lakefield. This initial program will assist in fine tuning drill targeting. Mantaro also has the option of continuing development and exploration from the existing underground workings.

A concession-wide mapping and rock-chip grab sampling program is being planned in order to focus regional soil and trench sampling programs. Alluvial and saprolite workings are much more extensive than known hard-rock targets and underground workings, which suggests that gold mineralization along regional structures is more extensive than currently known. Defining the source of this alluvial and saprolitic gold will be an important focus of Mantaro's field work.

Under the terms of the Golden Hill Property Option Agreement, the Company may acquire up to an 80% interest in the Golden Hill Property by making the following cash payments, share issuances and incurring the following exploration expenditures.

