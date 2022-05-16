Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ManTech International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANT   US5645631046

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(MANT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 09:47:07 am EDT
93.90 USD   +14.55%
09:18aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:17aMANT STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of ManTech International Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
09:14aCarlyle Group to acquire ManTech in $4.2B all-cash deal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MANT Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of ManTech International Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

05/16/2022 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) to Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 per share in cash is fair to ManTech shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages ManTech shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether ManTech and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for ManTech shareholders; (2) determine whether Carlyle is underpaying for ManTech; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for ManTech shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of ManTech shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages ManTech shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
09:18aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:17aMANT STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of ManTech Internati..
BU
09:14aCarlyle Group to acquire ManTech in $4.2B all-cash deal
AQ
08:58aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
08:41aCarlyle Group Acquires ManTech in All-Cash Deal Valued at About $4.2 Billion; Shares Ri..
MT
08:26aU.S. defense contractor ManTech accepts Carlyle's $3.9 bln buyout deal
RE
08:20aMANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
08:04aCARLYLE TO BUY MANTECH FOR $96 PER S : Bloomberg
MT
08:02aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 16, 2022
08:02aCarlyle to Acquire ManTech in All-Cash Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.2 Billion
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 669 M - -
Net income 2022 128 M - -
Net Debt 2022 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 3 357 M 3 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ManTech International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 81,97 $
Average target price 89,14 $
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Phillips Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith L. Bjornaas EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mike Uster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Srini Iyer Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Matthew A. Tait Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION12.40%3 357
ACCENTURE PLC-30.82%181 640
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.65%161 316
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.04%120 165
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.33%87 221
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.31%81 451