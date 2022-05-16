Log in
12:19pWilliam Blair Downgrades ManTech International to Market Perform from Outperform Rating
MT
11:16aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether ManTech International Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Carlyle
PR
10:39aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China added to the list of investors' fears
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates ManTech International Corporation

05/16/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ManTech International Corporation ("ManTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MANT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by funds managed by The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $96.00 in cash for each share of ManTech common stock owned.  The transaction is valued at approximately $4.2 billion.

If you own ManTech shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mant 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) ManTech's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $96.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates ManTech's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $100 per share, $4.00 above the per-share merger consideration.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

