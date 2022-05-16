Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ManTech International Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Carlyle

05/16/2022 | 11:16am EDT
MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Carlyle. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/mantech-international-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges ManTech's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet ManTech holders will receive only $96.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for ManTech by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if ManTech accepts a superior bid. ManTech insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ManTech's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for ManTech.

If you own ManTech common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/mantech-international-corporation.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-mantech-international-corporation-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-carlyle-301547833.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
