Manufactured Housing Properties : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 13, 2022 (September 9, 2022)

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

136 Main Street, Pineville, North Carolina 28134

(980) 273-1702 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Item 4.01Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

Based on information provided by Friedman LLP ("Friedman"), the independent registered public accounting firm of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (the "Company"), effective September 1, 2022, Friedman combined with Marcum LLP ("Marcum") and continued to operate as an independent registered public accounting firm. On September 9, 2022, the board of directors of the Company approved the dismissal of Friedman and the engagement of Marcum to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company. The services previously provided by Friedman will now be provided by Marcum.

The audit reports of Friedman on the financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the subsequent interim period through September 9, 2022, there were no (i) disagreements with Friedman on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedures which, if not resolved to Friedman's satisfaction, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its reports, or (ii) "reportable events" as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided Friedman with a copy of the foregoing disclosures and requested it to furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made by the Company in the foregoing disclosures. A copy of the letter has been filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this report.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the subsequent interim period through September 9, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with Marcum regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Marcum concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" or a "reportable event," as such terms are defined in Regulation S-K Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and (v), respectively.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 13, 2022 MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. By: /s/ Raymond M. Gee Raymond M. Gee Chief Executive Officer

