Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHPC   US56469P2092

MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC.

(MHPC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-10-04 am EDT
1.700 USD    0.00%
12:23pManufactured Housing Properties Inc. Refinances 42 Communities With Fnma and Adds Three Communities to Its Portfolio
GL
09/14Manufactured Housing Properties : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
09/14Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Refinances 42 Communities With Fnma and Adds Three Communities to Its Portfolio

10/10/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC: MHPC) announces the refinancing of 42 communities with Fannie Mae (“FNMA”) through KeyBank, Inc., as well as the addition of three communities to its portfolio.

The non-recourse, FNMA refinance provided long-term financing of $62 million over a ten-year term and paid off approximately twenty-two bank loans with various lenders. The first five years of debt service payments are interest-only at a rate of 4.87% and the refinance provides $4 million reserved for capital expenditures to improve the communities. The refinance encompassed 81% of MHP’s portfolio located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Three manufactured housing communities were acquired at the end of September consisting of 122 lots and 39 homes, situated on approximately 74 acres located in Statesville, Thomasville, and Trinity, North Carolina.  The three communities expand the company’s presence near the Charlotte and Greensboro metropolitan areas. MHP has acquired nine communities in 2022 to date.

MHP now owns and operates 52 manufactured housing communities totaling 2,472 lots.

Contact:

Jay Wardlaw
President
(980) 273-1702 ext. 244


All news about MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC.
12:23pManufactured Housing Properties Inc. Refinances 42 Communities With Fnma and Adds Three..
GL
09/14Manufactured Housing Properties : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
09/14Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Fina..
AQ
09/07Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Ev..
AQ
08/18Manufactured housing properties inc. acquires a new community
GL
08/18Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Acquires New Community
CI
08/18Manufactured Housing Properties : ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUN..
PU
08/18Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months End..
AQ
08/18Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
08/16Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,36 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,10 M - -
Net Debt 2021 60,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 21,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,99x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 1,85%
Chart MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond M. Gee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jay W. Wardlaw President & Director
Chelsea H. Gee Chief Financial Officer
Julia Pererva Operations Director
Alexander Q. Olliver Director-Asset Management & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC.0.00%21
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.77%27 825
VONOVIA SE-57.51%16 035
VINHOMES-34.39%9 810
VINGROUP-36.70%9 353
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-50.34%7 127