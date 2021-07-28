Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Profit Guidance

Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd.

(Company Registration N0. 199200075N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FIRST HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company that based on an assessment of the Group's unaudited financial results for the six months financial period ended 30 June 2021 ("1H 2021"), the Board would like to advise that the Group is expected to incur a net loss for 1H 2021.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the operations of the Group as there was a business slowdown plus pushback in customers' orders and delay in some of the projects, resulting a net loss for 1H 2021.

The Group is in the process of finalizing the unaudited consolidated financial results for 1H 2021 and further details of the Group's performance will be disclosed when the Group announces its 1H 2021 unaudited consolidated financial results.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the Company's shares. Persons who are in doubt of the action required, are advised to consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers.

By Order of the Board

MANUFACTURING INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Lim Chin Hong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

28 July 2021