Manugraph India : Annual Return 2021

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i)
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
L29290MH1972PLC015772
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
AAACM7246H
(ii)
(a) Name of the company
MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED
(b) Registered office address
2nd Floor, Sidhwa House, N.A. Sawant Marg,
Colaba,
Mumbai
Mumbai City
Maharashtra
400005
(c)
*e-mail ID of the company
mihir.mehta@manugraph.com
(d)
*Telephone number with STD code
02222874815
(e) Website
WWW.MANUGRAPH.COM
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
25/04/1972
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Indian Non-Government company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
BSE Limited
1
2
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1,024
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
U67190MH1999PTC118368
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,
Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West)
(vii)
*Financial year From date
01/04/2020
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2021
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
1
C
Manufacturing
C10
Electrical equipment, General Purpose and
88.37
Special purpose Machinery & equipment,
T
t
i
t
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
1
MANUGRAPH AMERICAS INC
Subsidiary
100
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
105,045,000
30,415,061
30,415,061
30,415,061
Total amount of equity shares (in
210,090,000
60,830,122
60,830,122
60,830,122
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Equity
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
105,045,000
30,415,061
30,415,061
30,415,061
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
2
2
2
2
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
210,090,000
60,830,122
60,830,122
60,830,122
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
360,100
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
36,010,000
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
2
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Preference
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
10,100
0
0
0
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
100
100
100
100
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
1,010,000
0
0
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Redeemable Preference
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
350,000
0
0
0
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
100
100
100
100
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
35,000,000
0
0
0
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
2,000,000
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
539,541
29,875,520
30415061
60,830,122
60,830,122
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
0
0
0
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
0
At the end of the year
539,541
29,875,520
30415061
60,830,122
60,830,122
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
0
0
0
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
0
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
