Manugraph India : Annual Return 2021

09/04/2021
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L29290MH1972PLC015772

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

AAACM7246H

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED

(b) Registered office address

2nd Floor, Sidhwa House, N.A. Sawant Marg,

Colaba,

Mumbai

Mumbai City

Maharashtra

400005

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

mihir.mehta@manugraph.com

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

02222874815

(e) Website

WWW.MANUGRAPH.COM

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

25/04/1972

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 15

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

BSE Limited

1

2

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1,024

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U67190MH1999PTC118368

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West)

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2021

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

C

Manufacturing

C10

Electrical equipment, General Purpose and

88.37

Special purpose Machinery & equipment,

T

t

i

t

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

MANUGRAPH AMERICAS INC

Subsidiary

100

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

Page 2 of 15

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

105,045,000

30,415,061

30,415,061

30,415,061

Total amount of equity shares (in

210,090,000

60,830,122

60,830,122

60,830,122

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

105,045,000

30,415,061

30,415,061

30,415,061

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

2

2

2

2

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

210,090,000

60,830,122

60,830,122

60,830,122

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

360,100

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

36,010,000

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

2

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Preference

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

10,100

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

1,010,000

0

0

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Redeemable Preference

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

350,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

35,000,000

0

0

0

Page 3 of 15

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

2,000,000

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

539,541

29,875,520

30415061

60,830,122

60,830,122

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

0

0

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

0

At the end of the year

539,541

29,875,520

30415061

60,830,122

60,830,122

Preference shares

Page 4 of 15

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

0

0

0

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

0

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Manugraph India Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
